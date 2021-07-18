Dhaka Stock Exchange Tax Revenue Reaches Highest Level in 10 Years

Government revenues from the Dhaka Stock Exchange reached a 10-year high of Tk 2.66 billion in the just ended fiscal year.

Market operators said that due to the increase in the volume of transactions, the government revenue of the main exchange has increased accordingly, as the revenue is tied to the turnover.

However, government revenue from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by more than 10 years to Tk 1.04 billion in fiscal year 2019-2020 due to the sluggish market turnover associated with it. a suspension of trade for more than two months due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“This year, dynamic investors have boosted the capital market amid growing confidence through regulatory reforms aimed at bringing followers into the market,” said an investment banker.

The government collected revenues worth Tk 2.66 billion in fiscal year 2020-21, compared to Tk 1.04 billion in fiscal year 2019-20, registering an increase of 156% year-on-year, according to statistics from the DSE.

Of the total revenue for fiscal year 2020-21, Tk 1.80 billion came from the TREC (Trading Rights Certificate) Holders’ Fee, commonly known as the Brokerage Fee.

And Tk 863 million came from sales of shares by managing sponsors and investment holders, according to data from the DSE.

The DSE, on behalf of the government, collects tax as a commission from TREC holders at the rate of 0.05 percent and on sales of shares of limited partners and investment holders at the rate of 5.0 percent. hundred. The exchange then deposits the amount in the Treasury.

A DSE official said government revenues from the main stock exchange surged as the volume of trading increased significantly during the period under review, which contributed to an increase in revenue.

“Income is tied to turnover. It is customary for tax to increase if turnover increases,” he said.

He noted that as turnover increased in the fiscal year just ended compared to the previous fiscal year, so did the tax.

Daily turnover, the big gauge, jumped to over Tk 10 billion on average in fiscal year 2020-21, up 162% from the previous year’s average of 3, 81 billion Tk.

Daily turnover at the DSE hit a decade-high in just a few sessions during the 2020-21 fiscal year, with investors investing new funds in equities amid heightened confidence in the market.

The country’s capital market also posted the highest return in a decade in the outgoing fiscal year despite the ongoing pandemic.

Between July 1 and June 30, the DSEX, the main index of the DSE, rose 2,161 points or 54% to 6,150 on June 30.

With the inclusion of some large companies in the outgoing budget, such as the largest IPO Robi Axiata, the market capitalization of the stock market premium also hit a record high of Tk 5,252 billion on July 15, 2021.

DSE paid 2.72 billion Tk in fiscal year 2011-12, 1.27 billion Tk in fiscal year 2012-13, 1.54 billion Tk in fiscal year 2013- 14, 1.74 billion Tk in fiscal year 2014-15, 1.58 billion Tk in fiscal year 2015-16, 2.46 billion Tk in fiscal year 2016 -17, 2.33 billion Tk during the 2017-18 financial year and 2.51 billion Tk during the 2018-2019 financial year on the commission of TREC holders and the sales of shares by the sponsoring directors and the holders of investments.

However, the DSE paid a tax of Tk 4.47 billion in fiscal 2010-11, the highest in its history, when the market trended wildly before collapsing.

