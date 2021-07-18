National Ice Cream Day 2021 Deals: Where to Get Free Ice Cream Today

National Ice Cream Day is here and there’s no better day to be in the mood to cool off.

Photo courtesy of Nadir Keklik / Shutterstock

It will be a good day. July 18 is National Ice Cream Day. If you follow the national food festivals, you probably know the exercise. Otherwise, you’re about to step into a world of free and discounted ice cream. Every National Ice Cream Day, many ice cream shops and restaurants hand out good, inexpensive things to celebrate (and get you through their doors). Whether you are trying to find your favorite local spot or just want a quick drink of soft serve, we can help you find the best deals at places like Dairy Queen, Whole Foods, Friendly’s and other stores. Here are the best deals you’re going to find on National Ice Cream Day.

Free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day Friendly

The agreement: Join the Friendly’s Sweet Rewards Club and you’ll get a free medium sundae.

When: In progress 16 handles

The agreement: Get three free ounces of soft serve with toppings when you scan the 16-handle app in store.

When: July 18 Insomnia cookies

The agreement: Get a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase (no minimum) using the code “ICECREAMDAY”.

When: Until July 18 Friendly

The agreement: Get a Free Average Fribble if you are a member of the Sweet Rewards membership program.

When: July 18 Blue rabbit

The agreement: The ice cream company is opening $ 1,000 shelves at local ice cream parlors across the country to encourage people to drop by their local store. Check out the Blue Bunny site on Ice Cream Day to see which stores have open tabs, then head to your local favorite for a scoop on Blue Bunny.

When: July 18 The Ice Cream Shop on DoorDash

The agreement: Get a free pint of ice cream on orders of $ 20 or more. Use the code “ICECREAM”.

When: July 18 Your pie

The agreement: The pizzeria will offer a free scoop of ice cream via its mobile application.

When: July 18 7 eleven

The agreement: He celebrates his birthday all month by depositing a small free Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime and you’ll receive a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.

When: July 1-31

Photo courtesy of Pressed Juicery

Ice Cream Offers for National Ice Cream Day Queen of dairy products

The agreement: Get a $ 1 discount on any hardened cone via the DQ mobile app.

When: July 18 Whole foods

The agreement: Get 35% off all ice creams and frozen treats, from Milk Bar to Jeni’s and more. If you are a Prime member, you will receive an additional 10% discount.

When: Until July 20 GoPuff

The agreement: Get two Ben and Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $ 8. You can also take advantage of a 25% discount on a six pack of good mood treats.

When: Until July 18 7 eleven

The agreement: It’s not ice cream, but a Slurpee might be considered a distant cousin. Use the 7Rewards app to get a small $ 1 Slurpee or a $ 1 grill item like Cheeseburger Bites, Eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rolls.

When: Until July 31 Insomnia cookies

The agreement: Get a Monster’wich (an ice cream sandwich with Insomnia cookies) or a Monster Cookie Sundae for $ 5.

When: Until July 31 Instacart

The agreement: Spend $ 20 on Dreyer’s ice cream products and get $ 5 off your order or free shipping.

When: Until July 31 Rethink

The agreement: The ice cream company has a free six-for-two purchase offer on its website.

When: Until July 31 Yoghurt country

The agreement: If you’re a Real Rewards member, you’ll get triple points on National Ice Cream Day.

When: July 18 Yasso

The agreement: Get free shipping on any order of Greek frozen yogurt dessert snacks.

When: Until July 31 Salt & Straw

The agreement: Get free shipping on Salt & Straw ice cream.

When: July 18 Carvel

The agreement: Buy one of Carvel’s new churro-inspired ice creams and get a card with a “surprise deal” for something else at Carvel.

When: July 18 Pressed Juice

The agreement: Get a size 1 herbal soft serve with up to three toppings for $ 2.

When: July 18 Marco Sweets & Spices

The agreement: Benefit from a 20% reduction on ice cream orders on the Marco’s website with the code “JULY20”.

When: Until July 20

Photo courtesy of Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

Local Deals on National Ice Cream Day Ice cream jubilee – Washington DC

The agreement: Get a free scoop of Ice Cream Jubilee at The Yard when you agree to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, you must register your commitment before July 17 on the linked site.

When: July 18, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. OddFellows Ice Cream Co. – Brooklyn, New York

The agreement: The first 50 people in line at the Chestnut Hill and Domino Park sites will get a scoop on the house.

When: July 18 Rori’s artisanal creamery – Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Montecito, Carpinteria and Camarillo, California

The agreement: Buy a scoop of ice cream and get a second scoop free for a child.

When: July 18, hours vary by location

Other offers on National Ice Cream Day Chili’s

The agreement: The Margarita of the month for July is Captain’s Stay-Cay ‘Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It will only cost you $ 5.

When: Until July 31 Smashburger

The agreement: Get $ 3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw or Coors with any purchase.

When: Until August 29 Dunkin ‘

The agreement: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch coffee for $ 2.

When: Until July 20 Cracker Barrel

The agreement: Benefit from a 10% discount on online orders with the code “ONLINE10”. You must order from the Cracker Barrel site to benefit from the discount.

When: Until July 31

Want more food offerings? Here is our huuuuuuuge list of all the free food you can get right now, plus the best pizza deals, rewards programs, birthday giveaways, gift card deals, food delivery deals, food delivery deals. alcohol and benefits to get vaccinated against COVID -19. If you want a little more than, say, a free taco, we also have a long list of dishes that you can get at fast food chains for under $ 5. You are welcome.

Want more thrills? follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, TIC Tac, and Snapchat.