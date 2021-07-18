CMA pushes Kenyan companies to acquire bank guarantees when issuing bonds

By JAMES ANYANZWA

The Kenyas Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is working on new measures to revive the distressed corporate bond market that will force companies with weaker balance sheets to acquire bank guarantees to protect investors’ interests in the event of default.

The market regulator is looking for ways to deal with the credibility issues that plagued the corporate bond market after the collapse of issuers such as Chase Bank, Imperial Bank, Nakumatt and the cement company ARM without a clear compensation mechanism for them. bond holders.

Under the proposed measures, companies seeking to issue bonds will be required to submit to financial due diligence, those with weaker balance sheets will be forced to acquire guarantors from banks or other financial institutions to protect the debt. savings for investors.

In addition, companies, especially those that issue asset-backed securities, will need to undergo a credit rating to ensure that their risk positions are properly understood.

On investor protection, two initiatives are on the table. One is to encourage credit rating of issues so that risk position is taken into account to help investors decide if they want to participate. Second, credit enhancement at different levels. For example, a guarantor could be asked to take over the principal amount or part of it as well as the interest payment, authorities CEO Wycliffe Shamiah told The EastAfrican last week.

Integrity matters

Publicity

The improvement could be done through collateralisation where specific assets of issuers can be set aside to cover a potential default. However, these considerations depend on the strength of the balance sheets of those interested in issuing the bond. If solid and the reputation is high, the risks are less. The guarantors are usually banks, other financial institutions and companies related or specialized in the field of guarantees, such as Guarantco.

Kenya’s corporate bond market is on the verge of breath after a series of defaults rocked investor confidence in corporate lending.

AMC data shows Treasury bonds dominate the market, accounting for 99.92% of the debt market, with corporate bonds accounting for a measly 0.08%.

Kenya has six listed corporate bonds valued at Ksh 9.88 billion ($ 92.33 million) after the Chase Bank bond valued at Ksh 4.82 billion ($ 45.04 million) was suspended after the lender went into receivership in April 2016.

Investors have lost confidence in the market due to high corporate default rates on their loan obligations and the inability to indemnify bondholders once financially troubled companies go bankrupt.

Regionally, corporate bond markets are not doing well either.

Rwanda has had two corporate bonds listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) which included an eight-year corporate bond worth Frw 10 billion ($ 9.78 million) issued in 2010 by I&M Bank (formerly Commercial Bank of Rwanda) which matured in 2018 and five years. a one-year bond worth RWF 15 billion ($ 14.68 million) issued by the International Finance Corporation in 2014.

Our markets are not deep enough and instruments limited. They are dominated by traditional bank loans. Money market instruments, particularly the fixed income segment, are dominated by government issues, said Celestin Rwabukumba, chief executive of RSE.

Weak structures

Corporate governance structures in general and their accountability are also important. A few corporate bonds have failed in markets like Kenya. Such scandals scare away potential investors and issuers, Rwabukumba added.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange saw nine companies issue 13 corporate bonds worth Tsh 173 billion ($ 74.45 million), while in Uganda, the Uganda Stock Exchange listed a corporate bond since 2013 the sugar maker, Kakira Sugars, a corporate bond of $ 76 billion ($ 21.35 million).

Only nine corporate bonds were issued in Uganda, raising a total of US $ 289 billion (US $ 81.22 million), the majority of issuers being bank financial institutions), according to the Capital Markets Authority of the ‘Uganda.

In 2019, the Ugandan capital markets regulator hired a consultant with the support of Financial Sector Deepening Africa to revise the Corporate Bond Guidelines, 2003, to enable more private companies and local governments to raise more Easier and faster alternative non-bank financing for business growth. and project development.