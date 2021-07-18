Business
Seniors on Social Security could be in line for their biggest raise in decades
The monthly social security benefit that older people are starting to collect is not the exact benefit they are stuck with for life. Indeed, these benefits are subject to annual increases or cost of living adjustments (COLA).
The purpose of COLAs is to help older people retain their purchasing power when inflation hits. Think of someone who has been on social security since 1991. The general cost of living has increased dramatically over the past 30 years, so it stands to reason that benefits should also increase to give older people a chance to keep up. rhythm.
The problem, however, is that in recent years COLAs have been notoriously stingy. In 2021, seniors obtained an increase of 1.3%. The previous year, their benefits had increased by 1.6%. In fact, since 2010, the biggest annual increase for seniors was a 3.6% increase in 2012. But in 2011 and 2016, seniors did not receive any COLA.
The coming year, however, looks different. Based on recent inflation data, the Non-Partisan League of Seniors estimates that seniors could be in line for a whopping 6.1% COLA in 2022. Not only would this be their biggest increase since 1983, but it would be their biggest increase since 1983. would also exceed the projection of 5.3%. The Citizens League was released a month ago.
Is increasing COLA a good thing?
The tiny COLAs have been harming older people for years and causing them to lose their purchasing power. Why have the COLAs been so minimal? The reason comes down to how they are calculated.
COLAs are based on third quarter inflation data from the Consumer Price Index for urban and office workers (CPI-W). When the index indicates that the cost of the commons increases, social security benefits are strengthened.
The problem, however, is that the CPI-W does not reflect the expenses that cost seniors the most. Take health care, for example.
The cost of medical care has increased dramatically over the years, and this is also something seniors are likely to spend a large portion of their income on. But the CPI-W is not focused on health spending. Rather, it is influenced by fluctuations in the cost of things like gasoline, on which older people can spend money, but not to the same extent as workers.
This year, inflation has hit the wallets of many as demand for consumer goods has increased and supply chains have been slow to catch up. While we don’t have third quarter data for the CPI-W yet, based on data from the past few months, it’s fair to assume that next year’s Social Security COLA will, in fact, be , substantial.
But is this a positive thing? While it is good for the elderly to get more money, inflation hurts them just as it affects their younger counterparts who are still working. The only difference is that many older people have a more fixed income and only have their Social Security benefits to pay for their living expenses. So when the overall cost of living goes up, as has been the case in recent months, they tend to struggle.
As such, while it’s okay to celebrate a bigger COLA in 2022, older people will also need to be prepared to manage that money wisely and stretch it as much as possible. This is especially true for those who do not have retirement savings to fall back on.
While the recent surge in consumer prices will hopefully be temporary in nature, some experts warn that we may be looking at an increase in the cost of living for eight to ten months. This is something Social Security recipients need to prepare for, no matter how generous their raise next year is.
