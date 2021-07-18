5 Heavily Sold Short Stocks That Won’t Contract

Since the start of the year, the big story on Wall Street has often not been the pandemic. On the contrary, the buzz has centered on the retail movement and the desire to seek out the next short squeeze.

Simply put, short sellers are investors betting on a lower stock price. Since a company’s stock price cannot drop below $ 0, gains are capped at 100% for pessimists. Conversely, since there is no theoretical cap on the height of a stock’s price, losses for short sellers are unlimited. A short squeeze is a very short term event that involves short sellers immediately rushing for the exit. To exit their position, they will have to buy stocks, which only exacerbates the upside runaway potential in a publicly traded company.

The thing about investing for a short squeeze is that it’s usually a bad strategy with few winners. Stocks with high short-term interest are often struggling businesses and rightly deserve to be avoided. While the following five heavily shorted stocks are all potentially on the retail investor’s radar, I wouldn’t expect any of them to be squeezed.

Nicolas

Even though electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been a favorite among millennial investors, Nicolas (NASDAQ: NKLA) attracted quite a few pessimists. At the end of June, more than 44.2 million shares were held short on 191.3 million shares of its free float. But this is the perfect example of a stock where pessimism is in order.

While there is room for many electric vehicle makers in the United States and abroad, Nikola has often broken the confidence of Wall Street and investors. The company has overstated the technological capabilities of its electric Nikola One semi-truck, and its founder, Trevor Milton, stepped down as executive chairman in a tweet in the middle of the night.

Additionally, the Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating Nikola in the wake of a Hindenburg Research short sellers report last year. Some of the allegations in this report were confirmed by an internal review of Nikola.

Building an electric vehicle business from scratch is a difficult and expensive process at first. Adding a PR nightmare on top of all of this makes this stock easy to dodge and likely kills its chances with a short squeeze.

Riot blockchain

While young investors love cryptocurrencies and pretty much anything crypto-related, short sellers have crowded into cryptocurrency mining stocks. Riot blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT). There were around 20 million shares held short at the end of June, which compares to a tradable free float of 72 million shares.

Mining for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) It may sound like a winning strategy, but it has three major flaws. For starters, Bitcoin has undergone three separate corrections of at least 80% over the past decade. Since mining companies are paid via block rewards (6.25 Bitcoins, at the moment), they are entirely dependent on the rise in the price of Bitcoin to increase revenue and profit, rather than innovation.

Second, the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency mining is non-existent. Over time, Riot will face increasing competition to validate groups of transactions, called blocks, on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The third problem is that Bitcoin’s block rewards are halved every four years. By 2024, the block reward will be halved again to 3.125 Bitcoin from 6.25 Bitcoin. Essentially, crypto mining stocks like Riot Blockchain are competing for a shrinking pie, and they depend entirely on external factors. This does not sound like the recipe for a sustainable business model.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

While most investors seek the success of biotech stocks at the clinical stage, short sellers have piled on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). At the end of June, around 44.6 million shares were held short, compared to a tradable free float of 206 million shares.

On the one hand, Inovio has an impressive pipeline made up of 11 different compounds at the clinical stage. On the flip side, the company has been around for over four decades and has yet to develop a therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Inovio always seems to offer promises, but it still hasn’t kept its promises.

Another reason for skepticism is the company’s 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, INO-4800. Although it initially appeared that Inovio would be a precursor vaccine in the United States, the FDA has partially suspended its Phase 2/3 study and requested additional information on the vaccine and the delivery device of the company, Cellectra. . Months later, the U.S. federal government withdrew funding for the company’s proposed advanced-stage study, forcing it to apply for an international trial.

Even if anything can happen during clinical trials, skeptics historically beat 1,000 with Inovio.

Flashing charge

One company with unusually high short-term interest and which in my opinion does not have a realistic chance of being in the short term is the electric vehicle charging equipment and network provider. Flashing charge (NASDAQ: BLNK). As of June 30, 12.2 million shares were held short, against a free float of 36.1 million shares.

As with Nikola, there is a lot of hype surrounding EVs and EV infrastructure, and there will undoubtedly be some winners. But Blink Charging is unlikely to be one of the winners, mainly because it doesn’t invest any of its capital in research and development, at least based on what I (and you) can see. by reading its quarterly 10-Q filings. Innovation is essential when it comes to electric vehicles and electric infrastructure.

There are also virtually no barriers to entry when it comes to EV infrastructure. There is nothing specific about Blink’s charging equipment or its networks that implies it will be the benchmark for green-minded cities and automakers.

Currently on the cusp of a meager $ 12 million full-year revenue (per Wall Street), while still dragging a market cap of $ 1.3 billion, Blink Charging is a good candidate to be pulverized. by short sellers.

MicroStrategy

Last, but not least, is the business analytics software vendor MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). This top-flight company has a very small free float of just 7.78 million shares, of which 2.14 million are currently held short.

To be frank, MicroStrategy is a software company in name only. That’s because CEO Michael Saylor has apparently ignored his company’s analytics in favor of buying Bitcoin. As of June 21, Saylor’s company owned 105,085 Bitcoins, at a total cost of $ 2.74 billion (roughly $ 26,080 per Bitcoin).

As I mentioned earlier, Bitcoin tends to enter prolonged bear markets where it loses 80% or more of its value. It is already about 50% retraced from its all-time highs at the start of the year. The problem is, most of MicroStrategy’s funding to buy Bitcoin comes from issuing debt. In other words, Saylor took his billion dollar company into debt to buy an unproven, highly volatile asset.

In addition, the company’s business software sales have declined for six consecutive years. You’d think the CEO would focus on turning a tangible business around. However, Saylor appears to spend more time promoting Bitcoin on Twitter. Suffice it to say, MicroStrategy is unlikely to crowd out its short sellers from their positions.