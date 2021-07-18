What the big reception of Zomatos’ IPO reveals

The initial public offering (IPO) of food delivery company Zomatos was reportedly oversubscribed 40.38 times, creating demand for shares worth Rs 2.13 lakh crore. This is the third highest in Indian stock market history, following the IPO of Reliance Powers in 2008 and the Coal Indias bid in 2010. It is also said to have attracted the second highest number of requests for all time, at 3.23 million, after Reliance Power, which got 4.78. million. Equities intended for retail investors were oversubscribed 7.87 times, while those intended for qualified institutional buyers, 54.71 times.

Zomato is the first high-profile tech and startup company to be listed on the Indian stock markets in recent times, and it follows a euphoria the market has experienced over the past year. The Bombay Stock Exchanges Sensex has grown by over 80% in about 15 months, from 29,468 on March 31, 2020 to 53,140 on July 16 of this year. A State Bank of India report showed that 142 lakhs of new individual investors joined the stock markets in 2020-21, a year when the economy was hit hard by Covid-19. This is also explained by the start-up boom in India, which has seen 11 start-ups achieve unicorn status in the first four months of 2021 alone. India currently has 48 unicorns, with a total valuation of around $ 139.7 billion (10.4 lakh crore), according to Venture Intelligence, a data and analytics provider. Paytm, the largest player in the financial technology segment, plans to raise Rs 16,600 crore through an IPO, half of which is an offer to sell, a mechanism that allows developers to reduce their holdings in listed companies by transparent manner, and filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi in this regard.

With the pandemic disrupting the traditional contact business model where customers physically visit stores, these new age businesses are riding the digital wave, with customers demanding everything delivered to their doorstep, from drugs, clothing and gadgets to food. and furniture. A whole range of B2B (business-to-business) activities have also moved online. As a result, these companies have become the darling of investors; but at some point, these investors would want an exit ramp for their funds. The most convenient way to do this would be through an IPO.

Zomato, founded in 2008, is one of the leading catering platforms in India and claims that it had 32 million monthly active users in 2020-2021. As of March 2021, it was present in 525 Indian cities, with 389,932 active restaurant listings. Its mobile app has been the most downloaded catering app in India in each of the past three fiscal years (2019 to 2021) on the iOS App Store and Google Play combined, according to estimates from App Annie, a company of analysis of applications. While it had a presence in 23 countries outside of India as of March 31, 2021, it made a conscious strategic call to focus solely on the Indian market in the future.

In 2020-2021, Zomato had revenues of Rs 2,118.4 crore and a net loss of Rs 816.43 crore. However, what investors seem to be banking on are growth opportunities. According to a research note from HDFC Securities, food consumption, at $ 607 billion (around Rs 44.9 lakh crore) in 2020, constitutes about a quarter of India’s GDP. However, most of this is represented by food cooked at home. Foodservice, defined as food not cooked at home or restaurant food, currently only accounts for about 8-9% of the food market. This is significantly less than in countries like the United States and China, where about 50% and 45% of food consumption is served by food service companies. This is where the untapped opportunity lies that new age businesses can build on. According to RedSeer, a management consulting firm, as of 2019, Zomato has a large total addressable food service market opportunity of $ 65 billion (Rs 4.8 lakh crore) growing 9% per year to 110 billion dollars (Rs 8.1 lakh crore) in 2025 with restaurant eating behavior very under-penetrated today. However, due to Covid-19, the size of the food service market opportunity has been reduced to $ 32-35 billion (Rs 2.3-2.5 lakh crore). While food services in India are heavily under-penetrated, they are likely to grow steadily, taking a share of home-cooked meals, as has also been the trend in the past, according to HDFC Securities. Growth will be driven by changing consumer behavior, reducing millennials’ reliance on home-cooked foods, increasing disposable income and consumer spending, and higher adoption in small businesses. cities.

However, there are also challenges. Zomato has a history of losses and anticipates increased expenses in the future. Analysts say the company may not be able to maintain its historical growth rates and its historical performance may not be indicative of its future growth or financial results. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact, and another wave of cases, or a similar health threat, could have a further impact on the business, cash flow, financial condition and results of operation.

Zomato offered a good start to a new IPO season, which besides Paytm will also see other start-ups such as lifestyle portal Nykaa, logistics company Delhivery and platform of Policybazaar insurance policy register on the exchanges. What will be particularly watched is how other start-ups will be greeted by investors when they decide to go public. Certainly, a new era is being engraved by these companies on the Indian stock markets.