What can you expect based on your age?

By 2034, incoming income will be sufficient to pay around 76% of planned social security benefits, a Social Security Administration Trustees Report 2020 Predicts.

Considering this, how could the different generations plan for this? Should they expect a 24% drop in their expected benefit? Shouldn’t they factor Social Security benefits into their retirement income plan at all? Or could they do something else.

While I think it is much more likely that a combination of reforms will eliminate the need for cuts of the magnitude suggested by the Directors’ Report, people should be aware of the impact a reduction would have on their situation. global financial, saysJoe elsasser, certified financial planner and president of Covisum.

What are some of these reforms? Tax increases, benefit cuts, or a combination of the two are the reforms often mentioned. But to date, lawmakers appear to have little or no interest in tackling the upcoming gap between incoming revenue and planned benefits.

What to do then? The implications with social security solvency tend to fall along generational lines, explainsMarcia Mantell, director at Mantell Retirement Consulting.

She agrees with Elsasser that social security beneficiaries and potential beneficiaries should consider the following actions:

Baby boomers: in the game

Social Security benefit estimates for those born 1946 to 1964 are expected to be on target and are unlikely to be reduced if Congress fails to put in place a solution to consolidate the reserve account within the global trust fund, or does not increase payroll taxes to support commitments made to these retirees, Mantell says.

Elsasser agrees but suggests taking precautionary measures. Baby boomers should plan for benefits as intended, but stress-tested for reduced benefits, he says. Historically, benefit reductions have been phased in.

For example, the last solvency crisis of this magnitude occurred in 1983. And some of the reforms that were put in place are still underway today, such as raising the full retirement age from 65 to 67, notes Elsasser.

Stress testing, according to Elsasser, allows you to practice what you would change in your plan if the full cut materializes. If the cuts to your plan are too painful to take if they materialize, then make smaller changes now and monitor the situation, he says. Smaller cuts to your lifestyle sooner will hurt less than bigger ones later.

Covisum has a benefit reduction calculator which allows consumers to identify the impact of benefit reductions on their equilibrium age.

Generation X: plan a 10% reduction

If you were born between 1965 and 1980, planning for your retirement income becomes more important than ever, warns Mantell.

Elsasser recommends planning a 10% reduction in your Social Security benefits and making a retirement projection that includes a reduced Social Security amount to balance your current lifestyle with the lifestyle you would like to live in retirement.

The good news about this bad news? For the 65 million of you between the ages of 41 and 56, you’re in your peak earning years, says Mantell. And that means you can and will increase your personal savings.