2-hour technical issue blocks trading at DSE





Stocks extend rally ahead of Eid holiday The exchanges made clear gains on Sunday during the extended five-and-a-half-hour session in an attempt to cover the few hours of trading lost due to a technical glitch at the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Investors were mostly engaged in a wave of buying in the penultimate session before the Eid holiday, which supported most of the major sectoral issues in the green zone, the Daily Market said. Review of EBL Securities Ltd. The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, the DSEX closed at 6,365.1 points on Sunday after gaining 0.92% during the session while the CASPI rose 0.33% to close at 18,379.6 points. The Shariah-based DSES DSE index rose 1.47% to close at 1,379.4 points, while the blue-chip DS30 index rose 1.37% to close at 2,306 points. Participation in the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk 1,793 crore during the session, compared to Tk 1,790 crore in the previous session. The engineering sector contributed 14.3% of total revenue while the mutual fund, pharmaceutical and textile sectors contributed 12.9%, 9.9% and 9, respectively. 7%, according to stockbangladesh.com. A total of 86 trades in 44 shares valued at Tk 25.2 crore were executed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange Bulk Market, according to DSE Detailed Market Statistics. Bangladesh Export Import Company Ltd has secured the leading position on the top turnover chart with turnover of Tk 152.6 crore with its share price closing at Tk 97.1 per share. The stock was tracked by SS Steel Ltd with Tk50.8 crore, Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries Ltd with Tk32.8 crore, SAIF Powertec Ltd with Tk32.3 crore and Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd with Tk27.9 crore. Miracle Industries Ltd had the highest gain of 9.9% during the session. The stock was followed by Legacy Footwear Ltd with 9.9%, Index Agro Industries Ltd with 9.9%, Samata Leather Complex Ltd with 9.9% and Aftab Automobiles Ltd with 9.8%. Tamijuddin Textile Mills Limited was the worst loser with a price drop of -9.9%. The stock was followed by Fareast Finance & Investment Ltd with -9%, Familytex with -8.5%, Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing Ltd with -7.9% and Rupali Bank Ltd with -7.1%. Of the issues traded, 210 won, 150 fell and 13 remained unchanged during the Dhaka stock exchange session while 170 gained, 137 fell and 13 remained unchanged on the Chittagong stock exchange. The Dhaka Stock Exchange currently has a market capitalization of Tk 532,312 crore with the benchmark, DEX, up 17.83% since the start of this year.

