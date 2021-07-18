Business
These IRA Mistakes Could Haunt You Throughout Your Retirement
Saving for retirement on your own is a good way to ensure that you have enough money to pay for your living expenses as a senior. And if you don’t have access to a 401 (k) plan through your employer, then saving in an IRA is a great option.
But be careful, if you mismanage your IRA, you could end up with a lot less money down the line. Here are some mistakes to avoid.
1. Don’t Maximize When You Can
Maximizing a 401 (k) plan is difficult. Currently, the annual contribution limits are $ 19,500 for workers under 50 and $ 26,000 for those 50 and over.
Maximizing an IRA is another story. The current annual contribution limits are $ 6,000 for savers under 50 and $ 7,000 for those 50 and over.
That’s not to say that it’s easy to maximize an IRA. But it’s more achievable than hitting the limits on a 401 (k).
Also, if your income is such that you have the potential to maximize it, it is worth doing it. Over time, the maximum could leave you with a big pile of money.
Suppose you contribute $ 6,000 per year to your IRA between ages 30 and 50, then you contribute $ 7,000 per year from age 50 to 65. If your investments generate an average annual return of 7%, which is a little lower than the stock market average, you will end up with an impressive $ 855,000.
2. Start too late
The advantage of IRAs is that they allow your money to grow in a tax-efficient manner. And the sooner you start funding one, the more wealth you can accumulate. On the other hand, if you wait too long, you might not be happy with your ultimate savings balance.
Imagine you start saving for retirement at age 50 and retire at age 65. Even if you maximize your IRA contributions to today’s levels during this time and get an average annual return of 7%, you will end up with only $ 176,000. It’s not really a lot of money compared to what might be a 20- or 30-year retirement.
3. Invest too carefully
IRAs allow you to buy individual stocks, whereas you can’t do with a 401 (k) plan, which will limit you to different mutual funds. This could, in turn, help you invest your money in a way that really fuels its growth. But if you play too cautiously in your IRA by sticking to bonds, you will lose higher returns.
We saw how maximizing an IRA at current levels between ages 30 and 65 would lead to a balance of $ 855,000 with an average annual return of 7%. If you invest prudently and reduce your average annual return to 4%, you will end up with only $ 462,000.
4. Assuming a Roth is not on the table
High incomes are not allowed to directly fund a Roth IRA. But if your income is too high to qualify for a Roth, you can still contribute to a Traditional IRA and convert it to a Roth afterward. You will thus benefit from tax-free withdrawals in retirement.
But that’s not all. Roth IRAs are the only tax-advantaged retirement plan that does not impose minimum required distributions, or RMDs. Avoiding them gives you a lot more flexibility with your money in the long run.
Opening an IRA is an important step on the road to securing your retirement. Avoid these mistakes to put yourself in an even better position after your senior years are over.
