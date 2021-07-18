Market to remain cautious as cases of Delta variants increase





INVESTORS in the Philippine stock market will likely remain cautious this week after the country recorded more cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and pending the release of economic data and earnings reports. companies. The flagship index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) fell 34.10 points or 0.5% to close at 6,693.83 on Friday, while the broader all-stock index fell 45.08 points or 1, 07% to 4,137.94. Week after week, the benchmark fell 141.09 points from its level of 6,834.92 on July 9. The decline in the Philippines’ outlook from stable to negative by Fitch Ratings sparked economic concerns which in turn weighed on sentiment, Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial, Inc. said in a post on Friday. Viber. The detection of COVID-19 cases with a locally transmitted Delta variant has also fueled pessimism, Tantiangco added. Fitch last week revised its outlook for the Philippines but retained its BBB investment rating for the country. A negative outlook means that the country could experience a downgrade in its rating in the next 12 to 18 months. Meanwhile, the health department on Friday reported 16 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, 11 of which were local infections in Mindanao, Metro Manila, Central Luzon and the Visayas. Five cases returned Filipinos overseas. The market is getting impatient with the prolonged quarantine measures and slow vaccination and thus sees a low growth scenario, Cristina S. Ulang, research director of First Metro Investment Corp, said on Friday. (FMIC), in a Viber message. Diversified Securities, Inc. stock trader Aniceto K. Pangan said he expects negative sentiment over the increase in Delta variant cases in the country to continue this week. Another factor that could negatively affect the market is the weakening of the peso, as it appears to discourage foreign investors from placing their funds in the local market, Tantiangco told Philstocks Financials in a text message. If the peso falls further [this] week, we may see more outflows of foreign funds from the market, he added. Tantiangco expects lukewarm trading this week, with investors expected to remain cautious pending second-quarter results from listed companies. Coming economic data, especially second-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) growth, July inflation and corporate profits, will help improve sentiment, Ulang added. In the coming days, it will be necessary to monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in the country, comparing it to the government’s ongoing vaccination program, Timson Securities, Inc. trader Darren Blaine T. Pangan in a Viber message. He said he expects the index to trade between 6,600 and 7,065 this week. Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte

