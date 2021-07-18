Negative Market Sentiment Drops Newbie DITO’s Stock Price

DITO Telecommunity Corp. saw its stock price drop week-to-week as negative market sentiment over the lingering coronavirus pandemic offset any positive development from the telecommunications company.

The DITO share price stood at 8.21 P per share to close the week of trading last Friday, down 7.3% from its price of 8.86 P per share on July 9. , according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

For the year, the company’s share price fell 36.9%.

[DITO] was mainly dragged down by cautious sentiment across the market, Christopher John J. Mangun, research director of AAA Southeast Equities, Inc. said in an email.

Mr. Mangun said news about the company’s expansion was already factored into the award. He also noted the company’s strategy on building its infrastructure in provinces where there is not much demand for mobile data services, but said its transition to compete with incumbent telecoms operators of Metro Manila and other major cities will determine its long-term success.

The analyst at Mercantile Securities Corp. Jeff Radley C. See shared the same assessment of DITO’s increased market share, but nonetheless described the movement in stock prices over the past week as bearish.

The volume traded has increased but the price is falling. It involves market sentiment, Mr See said in a Viber post.

A total of 33.80 million shares worth 290.47 million pesos traded hands between July 12 and 16. Share value and volume turnover last week were 18.1% and 23.2% higher than the week before.

In a statement released last week, the telecommunications company said its mobile services are now available from July 15 in 18 other areas, bringing the number to 158 cities and municipalities nationwide. DITO aims to complete 4,500 cell towers by December as part of its nationwide expansion. He built over 3,000 towers as of July 1.

On the other hand, the same week, the Philippine government announced a travel ban to Indonesia from July 16 to 31 after the latter overtook India in daily infections.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has extended its travel ban to India and six other countries, where a variant of the coronavirus has caused a surge in infections, until July 30. The ban that was due to end on July 15 was also covered by Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

As of Friday, the Department of Health reported 16 new cases of the more transmissible Delta variant coronavirus. Of these, 11 were detected in Mindanao, Metro Manila, Central Luzon and the Visayas, while the other five are Filipinos returning from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Last Thursday, the Presidential Palace announced that Manila and neighboring cities would remain under general lockdown until July 31 after some cities in the capital region experienced a spike in coronavirus infections. Other areas have seen their respective quarantine levels extended over the same period.

The market is waiting for profits and a good network to compete with the other two telecom operators, said Mercantile Securities M. See, referring to the two incumbents PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.

There wouldn’t be a lot of fundamental aspect right now as they’re just getting bigger and building everything, he added.

Mr See placed the support levels for the stocks at P8.15 and P7.00 per share, and the resistance levels at P8.75 and P9.30 each.

For Southeast AAA stocks, Mr. Mangun, DITO could bottom out and maintain support between P7.50-7.80 and major resistance between P10-10.20. Ana Olivia A. Tirona