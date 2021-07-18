A low-volatility company bought AT&T, Verizon and Occidental stocks. He sold GE.

A large company specializing in low volatility equity strategies recently made major changes to its equity investments.

Gateway Investment Advisers bought more



AT&T



(ticker: T) and



Verizon



Communications (VZ), initiated a position on



Western Oil



(OXY) and reduced its investment in



General Electrical (GE)



in the second trimester. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based advisor disclosed the transactions, among other things, in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In response to a request for comment, Gateway said these transactions were part of a routine rebalancing and do not reflect any forward-looking assessment of individual companies.

Gateway manages $ 10.2 billion in assets. Its low-volatility strategy seeks to capture the majority of the returns associated with investing in the stock markets, while exposing investors to less risk than other equity investments, according to the Gateways website.

The advisor bought an additional 301,532 AT&T shares in the second quarter ended June with 1.9 million shares of the communications and media giant.

AT&T shares have not tracked the market year to date. Shares closed the first half of 2021 flat and so far in July they have fallen 1.5%. the



S&P 500 index,



for comparison, jumped 14.4% in the first half and gained 0.7% so far in July.

AT&T announced a mega-deal in May to combine its media assets, including CNN, HBO and Warner Bros., with those of Discovery (DISCA) into a new third entity that will be split or split into shareholders. AT&T stock slipped after the announcement; investors were dismayed by an expected dividend cut, but insiders bought shares.

Gateway bought an additional 130,586 shares of Verizon to end the second quarter with 1.3 million shares of the communications giant. Verizon stock fell 4.6% in the first half of the year and has gained 0.8% so far in July.

Verizons’ report in the first quarter of May was lackluster. Last month, Verizon accepted sell your stake in the digital publisher Complex Networks. Earlier this year, Verizon had agreed to sell most of its Yahoo and AOL assets.

Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every weekday evening, we highlight the important market news of the day and explain what is likely to matter tomorrow.

Western stocks have climbed 80.6% in the first half of the year, and so far in July have fallen 17.0%.

The optimistic outlook for oil prices boosted Western stocks earlier in the year. Prices have increased, but remain volatile. We noted that an oil bull named Occidental as a favorite title.

Gateway bought 316,873 Occidental shares in the second quarter; he hadn’t owned one at end of March.

The advisor sold 238,313 GE shares to end the second quarter with 2.5 million shares of the conglomerate. Shares of GE rose 24.6% in the first half of the year and so far in July they have slipped 6.8%.

Barrons reported earlier this month that GE’s stock appeared poised to see catalysts. Wall Street seems bullish on stocks. GE Larry Culps made our latest list of the best CEOs. We gave it credit for dealing with structural issues that had been postponed for years, with the stock more than doubling in a year.

Inside Scoop is a regular Barrons column covering the stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, known as insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other personalities. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory bodies.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.