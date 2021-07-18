Nearly 895,000 tonnes of raw materials traded at the IME in one week





TEHRAN – In the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday), 894,604 tonnes of commodities worth more than $ 341 million were traded on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME). As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange has sold on its metals and minerals trading floor over 490,000 tonnes of commodities valued at over $ 158 million. . On this floor, the stock exchange traded 153,446 tons of steel, 1,820 tons of copper, 3,010 tons of aluminum, 120 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 220 tons of zinc ingots, 268,890 tons of cement, 400 tons of coke, 35,500 tonnes of iron ore, 8 kg of gold ingots, 10,000 tonnes of cast iron and 20,000 tonnes of spongy iron. In addition, the EMI saw 397,728 tonnes of commodity trade both domestically and for export from its oil and petrochemical trading floor valued at nearly $ 181 million. IME customers bought 3,075 tonnes of bitumen, 66,481 tonnes of polymeric products, 30,508 tonnes of chemicals, 27,000 tonnes of lubricant cutting, 4,426 tonnes of base oil, 120 tonnes of ‘argon, 1,000 tonnes of wax slops, 615 tonnes of sulfur and 370 tonnes of insulation. In addition, the exchange received 7,970 tonnes of raw materials on its parallel market. As previously reported, the value of trading at the Iran Mercantile Exchange has increased by eight percent in the last Iranian calendar month (May 22-June 21). More than 3.623 million tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 1.88 billion were traded on the exchange last month, also indicating 22% growth in weight from the previous month. The IME sold on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.816 million tonnes of products valued at nearly $ 1.076 billion. The raw materials exchanged on this floor included 979,170 tons of various steels, 550, 280 tons of cement, 26,060 tons of copper, 690 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 129 tons of precious metal concentrate, 31,245 tons of aluminum , 165,000 tonnes of iron ore, 33,705 tonnes of zinc, 400 tonnes of metallurgical coke, 60,000 tonnes of iron sponge, 250 tonnes of lead and 13 kg of gold ingots. In addition, the exchange hosted trade of 1.74 million tonnes of raw materials on domestic and export wells of its oil and petrochemical trading floor, valued at more than $ 795 million. The IME customers bought on this floor 492,393 tonnes of bitumens of different qualities, 319,550 tonnes of polymeric products, 159,480 tonnes of chemicals, 19,834 tonnes of petroleum, 540,400 tonnes of vacuum bottoms, 42,630 tons of sulfur, 450 tons of argon, 550 tons of insulation and 157,000 tons of cut lubricant. There were also 6,316 tonnes of raw materials traded on the IME side market. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records have been reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the various stages of the mentioned markets, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. The IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Stock Exchange (IFB ) and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

