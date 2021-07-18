OPEC + approves increase in oil supply after UAE, Saudi Arabia reach compromise





OPEC + to ease reductions of 2 million barrels per day until end of year

Oil prices approach 2.5-year highs after pandemic resumes

Supply management is expected to last until the end of 2022

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq see production quota adjustment MOSCOW / DUBAI / LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) – OPEC + ministers agreed on Sunday to increase oil supply from August to cool prices which hit 2.5-year highs as the global economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The group, which includes OPEC countries and allies like Russia, crucially agreed to new production allocations from May 2022 after Saudi Arabia and others agreed to a request from the Arab Emirates. United (UAE) who threatened the plan. “We are satisfied with the deal,” UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said at a press conference. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman declined to answer questions on how the compromise was reached. Last year, OPEC + cut production by a record 10 million barrels per day (bpd) amid the pandemic-induced drop in demand and falling prices. He gradually restored part of the supply to come out with a reduction of around 5.8 million bpd. From August to December 2021, the group will increase its supply by an additional 2 million bpd or 0.4 million bpd per month, OPEC said in a statement. It aims to completely eliminate the cuts by around September 2022. The group had agreed to extend its global pact until the end of 2022 from an earlier scheduled date of April 2022, to leave more leeway in case the global recovery halted due to new variants. virus. While Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates favored an immediate increase in production, the United Arab Emirates had opposed the Saudi idea of ​​extending the pact until December 2022 without securing a higher production quota. To overcome the disagreement, OPEC + agreed to new production quotas for several members from May 2022, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq. The UAE will see its benchmark production, from which the reductions are calculated, rise to 3.5 million barrels per day from May 2022, from 3.168 million today. Saudi Arabia and Russia will see their reference levels rise to 11.5 million barrels per day each from the current 11 million. Iraq and Kuwait will see their baselines increase by 150,000 bpd each. Prince Abdulaziz said Nigeria and Algeria could also see their baselines revised. He said OPEC + would adjust its policy if and when Iranian oil returned to the market if the country reached an agreement with world powers on its nuclear program. It is estimated that Iran will be able to add around 1.5 million barrels a day to the global supply once the deal is struck and Western sanctions lifted. Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Rania El Gamal, ALex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar, Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Written by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Philippa Fletcher and Hugh Lawson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

