Investigation finds journalists and activists around the world among corporate spyware targets

BOSTON Global media consortium investigation based on targeting data leaks provides further evidence that military-grade malware from the Israeli group NSO, the world’s most infamous hacker company, is being used to spy on journalists and human rights activists and political dissidents.

From a list of more than 50,000 mobile phone numbers obtained by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism organization and human rights group Amnesty International and shared with 16 news outlets, journalists were able to identify more than 1,000 people in 50 countries whoallegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance.

They include 189 journalists, more than 600 politicians and government officials, at least 65 business leaders, 85 human rights activists and several heads of state, according toThe Washington Post, member of the consortium. Journalists work for organizations such as the Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, Le Monde and the Financial Times.

Amnesty also reportedthat its forensic researchers had determined that NSO Groups flagship spyware Pegasus was successfully installed on the phone of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggis’ fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, just four days after her assassination at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The company had already been involved. in other spies on Khashoggi.

The NSO Group denied in an emailed statement that the data the report was based on was leaked from its servers, as such data never existed on any of our servers. He called the Forbidden Stories report, full of flawed assumptions and unsubstantiated theories.

The company reiterated its claim that it only sells to governments for use against terrorists and serious criminals. Critics call the claims dishonest and say the repeated abuse of Pegasus spyware highlights the almost complete lack of regulation of the private global surveillance industry.

The source of the leak and how it was authenticated have not been disclosed. While the presence of phone numbers in the data does not mean that an attempt was made to hack a device, the consortium said it believed the data represented potential targets for government customers of NSOs. The Post said it had identified 37 hacked smartphones on the list. The Guardian, another member of the consortium, reported that Amnesty found traces of Pegasusinfections on the cell phones of 15 journalistss who let their phones be examined after discovering their number was in the leaked data.

The most numbers on the list, 15,000, were for Mexican phones, with a large share in the Middle East. NSO Groups spyware has been implicated in targeted surveillance primarily in the Middle East and Mexico. Saudi Arabia is said to be among the NSO’s clients. The lists also included phones in countries such as France, Hungary, India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The number of journalists identified as targets vividly illustrates how Pegasus is being used as a tool to intimidate critical media. It is about controlling public discourse, resisting scrutiny and suppressing any dissenting voice, Amnesty said, quoting its secretary general, Agnes Callamard.

The consortium’s findings are based on extensive work by cybersecurity researchers, primarily from the University of Toronto watchdog Citizen Lab. NSO targets identified by researchers from 2016 includedozens of journalists and Al-Jazeera executives, New York Times bureau chief in BeirutBen hubbard, journalist and Moroccan activistOmar Radiand prominent Mexican anti-corruption journalist Carmen Aristegui. His phone number was on the list, the Post reported.

Among more than two dozen previouslydocumented Mexican targetsare supporters of a soda tax, opposition politicians, human rights activists investigating a mass disappearance and the widow of a murdered journalist. In the Middle East, the victims are mostly journalists and dissidents, who have reportedly been targeted by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Reports from the Pegasus Project consortium reinforce accusations that not only autocratic regimes, but also democratic governments, including India and Mexico, have used NSO groups’ Pegasus spyware for political ends. Its members, including Le Monde and Sueddeutsche Zeitung from Germany, promise a series of stories based on the leak.

Pegasus infiltrates phones to suck up personal and location data and surreptitiously control smartphone microphones and cameras. In the case of journalists, this allows hackers to spy on journalists’ communications with sources.

The program is designed to bypass detection and hide its activity. NSO Groups’ methods of infecting its victims have become so sophisticated that researchers say they can now do so without any user interaction, the so-called zero-click option.

In 2019, WhatsApp and its parent company Facebooksued NSO Group in US federal court in San Francisco, accusing him of exploiting a loophole in the popular encrypted messaging service to target some 1,400 users with missed calls alone. NSO Group denies the charges.

The Israeli company was sued the previous year in Israel and Cyprus, two countries from which it exports products. The plaintiffs include Al-Jazeera journalists, as well as other Qatari, Mexican and Saudi journalists and activists who say the company’s spyware was used to hack them.

Several of the costumes lean heavily onthe disclosed material provided to Abdullah Al-Athbah,editor-in-chief of the Qatari newspaper Al-Arab and one of the alleged victims. The material appears to show officials in the United Arab Emirates discussing whether to hack the phones of senior officials in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, including members of the Qatari royal family.

NSO Group does not disclose its customers and says it sells its technology to governments approved by Israel to help them target terrorists and break down pedophile rings and drug and sex trafficking rings. He claims that his spyware is neither designed nor licensed for use against human rights activists or journalists. He says he has helped save thousands of lives in recent years. He denies that his technology was in any way associated with the murder of Khashoggis.

NSO Group also denies any involvement in elaborate undercover operationsdiscovered by the APin 2019, in which shadow operatives targeted NSO critics, including a Citizen Lab researcher, in an attempt to discredit them.

Last year,an israeli court rejectedAmnesty International’s legal action to revoke NSO’s export license, citing insufficient evidence.

Amnesty spokesperson Gil Naveh said of the company: These are the most dangerous cyber weapons we know of and they are not properly monitored.

The NSO group is far from the only onecommercial spyware merchant. But his behavior has garnered the most attention, and critics say it is with good reason.

Last month he publishedits first transparency report,in which he says he rejected more than $ 300 million in sales opportunities as a result of his human rights review processes. Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and outspoken critic,tweeted:If this report were printed, it would not be worth the paper it was printed on.

A new interactive online data platformcreated by the Forensic Architecture group with the support of Citizen Lab and Amnesty International lists the activities of NSO groups by country and target.The groupin partnership with filmmaker Laura Poitras, best known for her 2014 documentary Citizenfour on the NSAwhistleblower Edward Snowden,which offers video narrations.

Since 2019, the British private equity firmNovalpina Capital controls majority stake in NSO Group. Earlier this year,Israeli media reportedthe company was considering an IPO, most likely on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.