Blue Origin space flight, Bitcoin, Elon Musk’s Tesla-SolarCity trial tops the week ahead

Investors will benefit from a wave of earnings Big names this week including IBM, Netflix, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Coca-Cola, Twitter, American Express, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, AT&T, Intel, Snap, Verizon and Domino’s Pizza.

It also marks another big week in the US space race as Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is set to take off on Tuesday as part of the aerospace company’s first crewed flight.

Plus, it’ll be a big week for Elon Musk and Bitcoin as he joins Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for a discussion on the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Musk will also return to court for the second week of his Tesla-SolarCity trial.

FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events that are likely to move Financial markets in the coming days.

AutoNation, IBM and JB Hunt will be among the big names kicking off earnings week. As for the economic data, investors will be watching the National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index.

In addition, Builders FirstSource will transfer the listing of its common Nasdaq shares to the New York Stock Exchange. The company will continue to trade under the stock symbol BLDR.

“With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the premier national supplier of construction materials and services, we felt it was important for our company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is the preferred exchange. of our industry ”, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. Dave Flitman said in a statement. “The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the world’s most respected brands, and as we continue to grow our business, we are delighted to be affiliated with this flagship institution. “

President Biden will also welcome King Abdullah of Jordan, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein to the White House on Monday.

“Her Majesty’s visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and an ally of the United States,” the White House said in a statement. declaration. “It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and to show Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region. President Biden looks forward to working with His Majesty to strengthen bilateral cooperation on multiple political, security and economic aspects. issues, including promoting the economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan. “

The story continues

Meanwhile, across the pond, the UK is lifting its COVID-19 restrictions. Employees of JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank in the UK are all ready to return to the office.

Another stock to watch on Monday will be Allegheny Technologies, which recently ratified a new four-year collective agreement with United Steelworkers, offering a competitive salary and benefits package covering approximately 1,300 employees through February 28, 2025 and ending a workers’ strike that began on March 30.

“This contract achieves the goals we have shared from the start,” Kim Fields, executive vice president of advanced alloys and solutions, and high performance materials and components, said in a statement. declaration. “It rewards our employees for the important contributions they make to ATI’s overall success, with consistently excellent and affordable salary increases and healthcare. At the same time, it secures the controls we need to reduce our exposure to healthcare cost inflation, which is critical to the long-term viability of ATI’s Specialty Rolled Products business. “

Tuesday will mark a busy day with earnings from big names including Chipotle, Netflix, Citizens Financial Group, Halliburton and Sleep Number. Building permits and housing starts are also on the menu of economic data.

NVIDIA will also be the stock of the day as the company begins trading under its newly split stocks. Each NVIDIA shareholder of record at the close of business on June 21 will receive a dividend of three additional common shares for each share held on the date of record.

Bezos is also expected to take off into sub-orbital space during the aerospace company’s first crewed space flight aboard its New Shepard rocket. Joining Bezos on board will be his brother Mark , Mary Wallace Funk, aerospace pioneer, 82 , and the company’s first paying customer and youngest person to travel to space, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

The flight, which is scheduled to take off at 8:00 a.m. CDT, will pass over the Krmn Line, an imaginary boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, at an altitude of over 340,000 feet. The mission marks New Shepard’s 16th consecutive launch over the Krmn Line and comes on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Bezos’ flight follows the success of Virgin Galactic Mission Unity 22 earlier this month, which sent two pilots, three mission specialists and company founder Richard Branson to the edge of space and back.

Michael Avenatti will also be in the hot seat Thursday when a trial begins in California court. Avenatti is accused of stealing nearly $ 10 million from five customers.

Avenatti was condemned earlier this month on charges he tried to extort up to $ 25 million by Nike.

Other notable events on Thursday included a Gores Group shareholder vote on a merger of SPAC with space data company Matterport, a virtual environmental, social and governance (ESG) event. owned by Alliant Energy and the deadline for Chinese tech company Alibaba Group and others to submit bids for a stake in Unisplendour.

The profit parade continues with Anthem, Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Tenet Healthcare, Texas Instruments and Whirlpool among the companies expected to report on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, AstraZeneca is expected to close its Purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $ 39 billion strengthen its positions in immunology and rare diseases.

It will also be a big day for Bitcoin as Musk and Dorsey set to face off at ‘The B Word’ event, which aims to encourage businesses and institutional investors to embrace the world’s largest cryptocurrency. . Musk has contributed to Bitcoin’s wild ride over the past year, now with $ 31,355 per coin, according to Coindesk, a far cry from its record high of $ 64,829 per coin.

Meanwhile, in the world of politics, Biden will hold a CNN town hall in Cincinnati that will focus on issues ranging from COVID-19 to the economy.

Thursday will feature a host of benefits including Abbott Labs, Alaska Air Group, American Airlines, AT&T, Blackstone Group, Boston Beer, Crocs, Capital One Financial, Domino’s, Intel, Snap, Southwest Airlines and Twitter.

Shareholders are also expected to vote on a SPAC merger between Lucid Motors and Churchill Capital Corp IV, which would see the electric vehicle maker go public at a valuation of $ 11.75 billion.

On the economic data side, investors will be attentive to the national activity index, sales of existing homes, the index of leading economic indicators and the latest data on weekly initial and continuous jobless claims.

Walmart’s Collector Con will also begin on Thursday. The event, which will run until July 25, will offer collectibles major brands including Star Wars, Marvel, DC Multiverse, Transformers, Ghostbusters and many more.

The main names that will close the week for earnings will be American Express, Honeywell and Kimberly-Clark.

Musk Tesla-SolarCity trial should also end. He is accused in a shareholder class action lawsuit of pressuring the board of directors of the electric vehicle maker to approve the $ 2.6 billion acquisition of residential solar installer SolarCity in 2016 The plaintiffs argue that the transaction was riddled with conflicts of interest and failed to generate the profits promised by Musk. .

Friday also marks the last day to apply for the Small Business Administration’s Community Browser Pilot Program.

Established as part of the 2021 US bailout, the program will offer small businesses, with a focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people, women and veterans, grants ranging from $ 1 million to $ 5 million for a two-year performance period is expected to begin in September.

The program will also deploy community advocates to work with small businesses during the recovery and establish a network to connect small business owners to critical resources. You will find additional information on the program here.