River City Brewing guests fill the restaurant’s last hours with memories





Melissa Brown came to have a mimosa toast on Sunday to the family milestones celebrated over the years during brunch at River City Brewing Co. Brown took her 15-year-old daughter, Ariyah Cousin, to the final brunch at the iconic Southbank restaurant, which is definitely closing its doors to make way for a redevelopment. “I’m planning to say goodbye to Mimosa. I can’t believe River City Brewing is closing,” Brown said. After 27 years, the restaurant at 835 Museum Circle next to the Science and History Museum, is being closed, demolished and replaced by a project on Jacksonville City Council recently supported calling for the construction of a new building with 325 apartments in its place. The development planned by the Linked Group also includes a new restaurant, but plans show it won’t be in River City’s footprint and privileged waterfront view. Although outdated and weather-beaten, River City Brewing has kept many memories for residents and visitors alike. Brown and Ariyah didn’t have a reservation but were lucky enough to be seated about 15 minutes after arriving as the restaurant opened at 10:30 am. “I was probably coming here twice a month for brunch when I was pregnant with her,” Brown said, quickly hugging Ariyah. “I came with my sister. And once I got her, we kind of made it a tradition and we would come at least once a month for brunch together.” Brown also said the family hosted his mother’s surprise 50th birthday party at River City Brewing. Most recently, the last time Brown was at a restaurant, it was a celebration for one of his students coming out of college. “When I heard this morning that they were closing today, I was like ‘Oh my God, Ariyah, get up, we have to go for brunch here one last time,’ she said. The food, she said, was exceptional. Three egg omelets with cookies and sauce, chicken and waffles, sandwiches and salads. Everything went well, the welcome too. “I love everything about brunch,” Brown said. “To me, they have the best brunch in town. Before we had a lot of new restaurants here in town, River City was the place to go for brunch.” Goodbye: Jacksonville’s main restaurant, River City Brewing Co., closes Sundays After:Jacksonville Area Restaurant Inspections: Best and Worst Reports (July 12) After:The Times-Union’s summer restaurant guide to dining in Jacksonville Others without brunch by reservation weren’t so lucky. At least a dozen left within the first hour after being informed by a restaurant hostess that no tables would be available until the end of the brunch service at 2:30 p.m. Austin Jordan and Jemima Yuma were among those who were unable to enter. “Looks like Jacksonville is saying goodbye to RBC,” Jordan said, noting that they were disappointed that they couldn’t have one last brunch there. “We came here for the very first time a few weeks ago and it was really nice, a really good experience,” Jordan said. “We were hoping to bid him farewell.” Yuma said his family had gone to restaurants in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. “They used to rave about brunch. But my first time was a few weeks ago,” she said. Jordan said he hopes there will be more riverside dining options in the future. “I don’t know where we’re going for brunch now,” he said. Several clients have expressed their opposition to the redevelopment project. The city center doesn’t need more apartments, it needs good restaurants like River City Brewing Co. to revitalize the neighborhood and attract tourists, said a husband and wife who declined to give their names. but said they were longtime customers. Later, the restaurant hosted a farewell party, “River relapse”with music and dance. The final festivities were to include up to 15 DJs playing disco, funk, techno and house until 11pm. Micah Sutherland was one of over 100 who helped get the party started on the outdoor patio deck overlooking the river during the first hour of the rally. “I have never eaten in the restaurant but have been here for a drink before. It is a good place,” he said. “I think it’s a shame he’s closing. There must be more restaurants and nightclubs, no condos, along the river.” The establishment was also the favorite restaurant of city executives, power brokers and business executives. Former Mayor Jake Godbold had a special table waiting for him when he went there for lunch until his death in January. After:Jacksonville says goodbye to the late Mayor Jake Godbold River City Brewing Co. opened in November 1993 on the site of the twice bankrupt Harbormasters restaurant. The city took over ownership in 1992 after the harbor masters defaulted on a $ 2.9 million federal loan guaranteed by the city. In 1996, owners Eugene Van Note and Anthony Candelino took over the restaurant. Two years later, they bought it and the marina adjacent to the city for around $ 2 million under a 99-year lease for the land.

