Business
FirstFT: OPEC and its allies reach agreement to increase oil production
<>
Hello. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe / Africa or Americas edit to send it straight to your inbox every morning of the week
Did you follow the news well this week? Take our quiz.
Opec and its allies have reached an agreement to increase oil production in response to the spike in prices, and set a goal for the end of 2022 to restore all production cut during the first days of the pandemic.
Initially, Opec + will pump an additional 400,000 barrels per day each month from August, increasing production by about 2 million barrels per day in total by the end of the year.
These monthly production increases will continue next year, with Opec + claiming to have extended the deal until December 2022 from April 2022. The outcome of the long-delayed meeting is expected to mean higher oil production from members. in the coming months, after the supply pushed oil prices to the highest level in three years.
But the modest pace of increased production is a sign of continued concern about the strength of the global recovery as variants of Covid-19 continue to emerge. It also suggests that oil producers are relatively comfortable with the current price of crude.
Five other articles in the news
1. The Delta variant settles in developing countries The Delta coronavirus variant, which has quickly become dominant in much of the world, is taking a heavy toll on dozens of developing countries, where immunization levels are insufficient to prevent an increase in cases from becoming a wave of deaths .
2. Pentagon drones “8 to 14 times” more expensive than banned Chinese devices
Camera drones developed by the Pentagon are more expensive and less efficient than the Chinese-made ones they were supposed to replace, according to an internal US government memo seen by the Financial Times.
3. The pandemic robs Asian garment workers of nearly $ 12 billion in wages
Asian garment workers have been deprived of nearly $ 12 billion in wages and severance pay as international retailers canceled orders and demanded price cuts in the wake of the pandemic, advocacy group says labor rights.
4. China markets the remains of the Angbang empire Anbang’s remains in China were valued at more than $ 5.2 billion in state controllers’ latest attempt to disband the once high-profile group led by jailed tycoon Wu Xiaohui.
5. Tokyo Stock Exchange chief defends progress in corporate governance Tokyo Stock Exchange chairman defended Japan’s progress on corporate governance following a high-profile scandal at Toshiba, dismissing accusations that the market overhaul scheduled for next year has been largely watered down .
Coronavirus digest
Register now for our Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for more Covid-19 news and follow the latest developments on our live blog.
The day to come
Earnings IBM will release its results today after the US markets close.
Reopening day in isolation British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began self-isolating on Sunday 10 days after coming into contact with his Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19. Johnson is still moving forward with his reopening plan which goes into effect today.
What else do we read
Olympic hope A 21-year-old Japanese swimmer has established himself as a rallying point for the organizers of the 2021 Olympics. Rikako Ikei, who was due to miss the 2020 Olympics due to a battle with leukemia, has the chance to attend postponed matches and generate excitement for the polarizing event.
Notice: Japan’s battle against “blatant rule violation” at the 2021 Olympics is hampered by the government’s lack of credibility, writes Leo Lewis.
Floods push climate to the heart of German elections With just over two months to go to election day, the devastating floods that swept through western Germany this week catapulted climate change to the heart of the country’s election campaign.
Inflationary fears are exaggerated The first signs of price increases reflect more of a predictable increase in animal spirits after the lockdown than any long-term trend, writes Rana Foroohar.
Poor workers have nowhere to hide Do mediocre workers thrive more when they work from home or when they are in the office? While some employers doubt the motivations of staff who prefer remote work, some argue that it’s easier to identify staff who add the most value when a team is working remotely.
Food drink
How Eritrean cuisine came to Leeds Six young women who fled their country as children share recipes from home.
<>
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5f7e5845-f16d-4d34-bbe4-340fb6531f14
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]