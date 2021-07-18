FirstFT: OPEC and its allies reach agreement to increase oil production

<>

Opec and its allies have reached an agreement to increase oil production in response to the spike in prices, and set a goal for the end of 2022 to restore all production cut during the first days of the pandemic.

Initially, Opec + will pump an additional 400,000 barrels per day each month from August, increasing production by about 2 million barrels per day in total by the end of the year.

These monthly production increases will continue next year, with Opec + claiming to have extended the deal until December 2022 from April 2022. The outcome of the long-delayed meeting is expected to mean higher oil production from members. in the coming months, after the supply pushed oil prices to the highest level in three years.

But the modest pace of increased production is a sign of continued concern about the strength of the global recovery as variants of Covid-19 continue to emerge. It also suggests that oil producers are relatively comfortable with the current price of crude.

1. The Delta variant settles in developing countries The Delta coronavirus variant, which has quickly become dominant in much of the world, is taking a heavy toll on dozens of developing countries, where immunization levels are insufficient to prevent an increase in cases from becoming a wave of deaths .

2. Pentagon drones “8 to 14 times” more expensive than banned Chinese devices

Camera drones developed by the Pentagon are more expensive and less efficient than the Chinese-made ones they were supposed to replace, according to an internal US government memo seen by the Financial Times.

3. The pandemic robs Asian garment workers of nearly $ 12 billion in wages

Asian garment workers have been deprived of nearly $ 12 billion in wages and severance pay as international retailers canceled orders and demanded price cuts in the wake of the pandemic, advocacy group says labor rights.

4. China markets the remains of the Angbang empire Anbang’s remains in China were valued at more than $ 5.2 billion in state controllers’ latest attempt to disband the once high-profile group led by jailed tycoon Wu Xiaohui.

5. Tokyo Stock Exchange chief defends progress in corporate governance Tokyo Stock Exchange chairman defended Japan’s progress on corporate governance following a high-profile scandal at Toshiba, dismissing accusations that the market overhaul scheduled for next year has been largely watered down .

Earnings IBM will release its results today after the US markets close.

Reopening day in isolation British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began self-isolating on Sunday 10 days after coming into contact with his Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19. Johnson is still moving forward with his reopening plan which goes into effect today.

