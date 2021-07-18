Vehicles ready to fly as Blue Origin prepares to send Jeff Bezos into space

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos watches a New Shepard booster after a successful test flight. The same rocket will take him to space on Tuesday. Blue Origin



O n On Sunday, spaceflight company Blue Origin announced that everything looks set for its first manned space flight, which will launch Jeff Bezos and three others more than 100 kilometers above the Earth’s surface before their safe return. . The total flight time will be approximately 12 minutes.

The vehicles are ready to fly, chief engineer Chris Jaeger said at a pre-launch press briefing, adding that the rocket and capsule that will carry the astronauts have been checked after their last test flight. There are no engineering or technical issues.

The flight, currently scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, will come less than two weeks after competitor Virgin Galactic successfully launched a four-person crew into suborbital space, ushering in a new era of space tourism as the two companies offer flights in suborbital space. while Elon Musks SpaceX is expected to offer an orbital sightseeing flight to billionaire Jared Isaacson and three others later this year.

A key distinction between Blue Origins and Virgin Galactics ‘first flight is that while Virgin carried founder Richard Branson and three employees, Blue Origins’ first flight will include not only the company founder, but also its first customer. paying, Oliver Daemen. The price of the Daemens ticket was not disclosed, but Ariane Cornell, who manages sales for Blue Origin, said during the briefing that more tourist flights were already booked, starting with competitive and active bidders during a auction for the first flight.

From a sales perspective, we’re especially excited as we were stealing our first paying customer on New Shepard, she said.

Bezos’ brother Mark and aviation pioneer Wally Funk are also on the flight. Funk was part of the legendary Mercury 13 – a group of women who, under private auspices, underwent much the same astronaut tests and training as the Mercury 7 astronauts, but who never went to space because that President Eisenhower and others decided not to include women among the early NASA missions. At 82, Funk will be the oldest person to ever travel to space.

The New Shepard rocket and its capsule, the RSS First step, are intended to be reused. The rocket and capsule have flown and landed successfully twice before this mission, according to the company, and there were 15 successful flights at New Shepard prior to this point. Although none had previously carried passengers, several flights included research payloads on behalf of nine different paying customers. The company stressed on Sunday that suborbital scientific research will continue to be a key revenue stream for New Shepard launches and will have a dedicated system for this purpose.

New Shepard launch flight profile. Blue Origin



T Tuesday’s launch is currently scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EDT, and astronauts will be on board approximately 45 minutes before that date. A little less than three minutes after the rocket takes off, the capsule will separate from the rocket. The capsule will continue in space, reaching its peak approximately 7 minutes after takeoff. The rocket will land about 30 seconds after this. A few minutes after the climax, a time during which the astronauts can unbuckle and enjoy zero-G while looking at Earth, the capsule will return to Earth, landing on the ground approximately 10 to 12 minutes after the first launch.

The crew on board will have spent the previous 48 hours training for the mission, which the company says is going well. His two full days of eight hours of training that several of his employees have already taken and which will be required for all customers who purchase tickets.

Flying its first human crew marks a milestone for the company, which was founded in 2000 by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Unlike many of its competitors, Blue Origin was funded solely by Bezos himself, who invested around $ 7.5 billion of his own wealth into the business. It was only recently that it began to collect revenue from government contracts in suborbital research as well as contracts for the use of its future space flight systems, including its New Glenn spacecraft, which will be capable of put astronauts into orbit, and its lunar Blue Moon. lander.

For CEO Bob Smith, who took the reins of the company in 2017, this step validates the company’s approach to space, developing systems in such a way that lessons and technology can be applied to future missions.

New Shepard is the first step in creating more than a vehicle, he said, explaining that the technology on this spacecraft was designed to be scaled up and applied to its future orbital and lunar systems. . This is New Shepard’s first operational and commercial flight. We took a methodical, step-by-step approach to get to this point in time, we were ready and we can’t wait until Tuesday.