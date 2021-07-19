Stop worrying and learn to trade market corrections

English actor Peter Sellers (1925 – 1980) in the title role of ‘Dr. Strange love ‘, d

The stock market last week was not impressed with the start of the earnings season. Big financials JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all beat their earnings and income expectations, but their shares fell 2.5%, 1.9% and 2, respectively. 3% for the week. This action was in line with the technical outlook as market risk increased last week.

S&P 500

AdvisorsPerspectives.com’s hourly S&P 500 chart does not paint a pretty picture of market action. It is particularly interesting that the higher openings on Wednesday and Friday were hit by sales, which is a sign of weakness. For the week on the NYSE, there were 896 rising issues and 2,564 falling issues. The falling volume on the NYSE was double the rising volume.

Last week’s decline was again led by the iShares Russell 2000 (IWM), which fell 5.1% while the Dow Jones Transportation Average was down 2.4%. The 1% drop in the S&P 500 was offset by the Nasdaq 100 index.

The star of the week was the Dow Utility Average, which rose 2.3%. Volume analysis for the related Utilities Sector Select (XLU) turned positive with the July 9 close (see the table). For the week, the Consumer Staples (XLP) and Real Estate (XLRE) sectors were also up. The energy sector (XLE) was the big loser, down 7.9% for the week.

Given the evolution of prices, it is not surprising that the technical outlook deteriorated further last week. The decline was not in my opinion severe enough to confirm that a correction is currently underway, as another rebound is possible at first.

Indeed, the daily higher education courses have not yet been fully completed in the market leaders Spyder Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). The Spyder Trust (SPY) peaked last week at $ 437.92, which was very close to the monthly R2 pivot resistance at $ 437.93.

The fact that this level was reached before SPY fell is an action consistent with forming a top. Weekly starc strip + is $ 446.06. The rising 20-week exponential moving average (EMA) is good support at $ 414.04, 4% below Friday’s close. There is much stronger support in the $ 400- $ 403 area (line a).

The weekly S&P 500 Line forward / down peaked two weeks ago, but is still well above its rising weighted moving average (WMA) and support (line b). The A / D line doesn’t always drop below its WMA when correcting, but in this case it wouldn’t be surprising.

Last week, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) broke through its R1 monthly resistance at $ 363.68 on Tuesday and Wednesday before closing the week at $ 357.60. The 20-day EMA is at $ 355.14, with additional graphics support at $ 347.84 (line c). The 20-week EMA stands at $ 337.52, which is now 5.6% below the Friday close.

The Nasdaq 100 Advance / Decline formed lower highs (line g), as QQQ formed higher highs, thus forming a negative divergence. The A / D line fell below its most recent weekend low (d line), confirming the divergence. A bounce back to its WMA is possible before the support (line f) is broken.

In February, the QQQ underwent a fourteen-day correction that resulted in a 12% drop from high to low (line a). A few days after the high, the Nasdaq 100 A / D line fell below its WMA, which was consistent with a correction.

There was another ten-day drop in April, with the QQQ losing 7.8%. The Nasdaq 100 A / D line fell below its WMA a day after the high (line b) and also violated its uptrend (line e). The daily starcband was tested again on this drop. The two market declines clearly demoralized many tech investors, leading many to ignore the bullish signals in early June.

Some new traders or investors may not understand or appreciate market corrections, but I wrote about them often. Since 2010 there have been fourteen market corrections, but they have varied considerably in terms of the S&P 500 decline and the duration of the correction.

The average duration of the correction was 56 days, but eight lasted less than 40 trading days. Corrections are generally understood to be declines of 20% or less, so the 33.9% drop from spring 2020 is not included. Bullish market corrections usually result in a negative change in sentiment for most investors and traders.

In the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) poll, the bullish% fell to 36.2%, from 48.6% on June 30 and 56.9% on April 7. The% bearish stands at 26.8%, which is not much different from the reading of 20.4% on April 7. Typically, the bullish% will often make a lower before prices, as I pointed out in 2020.

Many of the market corrections that I have studied over the past fifty years have had a similar structure, and the Daily Starc Tapes can be very helpful in analyzing them properly. Typically, the first big selling wave will bring the market averages below their star bands, which will be accompanied by an increase in sell buying. The rally from this low will often last a bit longer and go high enough to convince late put buyers to close their positions.

Ultimately, positive monthly and weekly A / D analyzes indicate that a further correction in the coming weeks will ultimately provide a good buying opportunity for growth and value stocks or ETFs. The technical deterioration at the start of the week was a good reason for traders to tighten stops, while investors should have the opportunity to add positions to lower levels.