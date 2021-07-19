Acer executives increase stake in PC vendor





By Chen Cheng-hui / Journalist

Acer Inc chief executive officer () Jason Chen () and other senior company executives last month continued to buy shares in the company to show their confidence in the PC vendor, according to reports. documents filed by Acer with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The move came as the company’s second-quarter PC shipments grew 17.6% year-on-year, the strongest growth among the top five PC vendors in the world, according to data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) last week. Revenue for the most recent quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT $ 79.78 billion ($ 2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Photo: ANC Over the past few years, Acer has developed a corporate culture that encourages senior officials to buy company stock to express confidence in its products. Acer founder Stan Shih () said in 2016 that ownership of the company would make executives feel responsible for the long-term development of the company instead of operating the company with a short-term vision. The swap record showed that Chen and 10 other executives bought a total of 1.067 million Acer shares last month at an average price of NT $ 31.31 per share, spending around NT $ 33.38 million. Chen bought 150,000 shares, in addition to the 750,000 shares he bought earlier this year, he said. Acer stock closed 0.72 percentage point higher at NT $ 27.9 in Taipei trading on Friday. Shares have gained 17.97 percent so far this year, compared to a 21.47 percent increase for TAIEX. Diversification efforts over the past few years have paid off for Acer, with stable sales and profit contributions from investing, while its new products including 5G laptops, Chromebooks, Predator gaming PCs and ConceptD content creator series products, also help it to compete with other big brands. In the second quarter, Acer shipped 6.09 million units globally, increasing its market share to 7.3% and helping it become the world’s fifth-largest supplier, IDC said in a report released on Monday last week. . Global PC shipments including desktops, laptops and workstations reached 83.6 million units, up 13.2% from a year earlier, despite shortages global components and logistics issues, according to the report.

