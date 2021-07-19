Small town Texas gears up for Jeff Bezos’ space launchExBulletin

Business
Small town Texas gears up for Jeff Bezos' space launch
Van Horn, Texas, is considering its moment in the limelight as the launch site for Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space flight, which is expected on Tuesday.
MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:
Van Horn, Texas – population 2,000 – is gearing up for its moment in the national spotlight. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to board a rocket there with his brother and two other passengers for a flight to the edge of space on Tuesday. The rocket was developed by the billionaire’s own private space company, Blue Origin. Angela Kocherga from member station KTEP sent us this postcard from West Texas.
ANGELA KOCHERGA, BYLINE: Lots of people on Interstate 10 walk past Van Horn on their way elsewhere, but crowds are expected in town for Tuesday’s launch. Van Horn is about 20 miles from where the Blue Origin rocket will take off from the launch site and about as close as the public is allowed to watch. Oscar Carrillo is the Culberson County Sheriff.
OSCAR CARRILLO: Van Horn, you know, being put on the map is exciting for some. And there will be some who will benefit economically.
KOCHERGA: The historic ranching town is approximately 120 miles east of El Paso. North of here is oil and gas, the traditional foundations of the Texan economy. But the region is now part of a modern private space race.
CARRILLO: I don’t think people realize what they were doing up there north of here.
KOCHERGA: Bezos’ company has been operating quietly from here since 2000. Until recently, Blue Origin did not have a sign at the entrance to its launch facility. Even so, the residents of Van Horn figured out when there was a test flight, the sheriff said.
CARRILLO: We know something’s brewing. And as many launches as they’ve had, we see the influx of Blue Origin people coming in to support the launch.
KOCHERGA: The first spaceport launch with humans on board is a high profile event that included the auction of a seat on the rocket. Gilda Morales is Culberson County Commissioner and owner of the Cactus Cantina and Grill.
GILDA MORALES: Kind of like “Cheers”, where everyone knows your name.
KOCHERGA: She says many local residents are forced to move to big cities to find work.
MORALS: We are losing population. Young children graduate and hardly any of them come back. The elders are dying.
KOCHERGA: Morales came back here to take care of his aging parents. Every five years, those who have moved return for Jubilee, a reunion of graduates from Van Horn High, home of the Eagles. This year it coincides with the launch.
MORALES: I think we have to pinch ourselves because we see it on TV. Then you walk outside – hey, it’s happening here.
KOCHERGA: Morales hopes that more young people can build a future for themselves in their hometown.
MORALS: If there are some high paying jobs, maybe in – you know, with Blue Origin, why not here? Why go to the big cities?
KOCHERGA: According to Blue Origin, the company has 275 employees in West Texas, but did not specify how many live in Van Horn or what types of jobs they hold. There are 50 additional contractors on site offering a range of services, from catering to maintenance work. All the hotels in town have been full for weeks, and the restaurants are busy feeding everyone who comes to see Bezos’ flight. In a place where people know their neighbors, Morales and others eagerly await the opportunity to meet the elusive billionaire.
MORALS: We see it on television. We would like to get to know him. I’m sure he’s a very nice guy, but you don’t see him much. And I guess it goes with the territory of being a billionaire, people are hitting it. You know, we just want to get to know him.
KOCHERGA: For now, she and most of the locals will have to settle for a glimpse of Bezos’ face painted on a mural in town with a rocket taking off behind him. For NPR News, I’m Angela Kocherga from Van Horn.
(MUSIC EXTRACT)
