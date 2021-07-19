Business
Adani Group, Cadila, HDFC Bank, LIC Housing, Telecom actions
NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could make the news today.
Adani companies: The group will move the head office of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. RK Jain, CEO of Mumbai International Airport Ltd, will take over as CEO of Adani Airports, replacing incumbent Ben Zandi who will take over as managing director, non-aero, at AAHL.
Bank securities: After obtaining a license from the Registrar of Companies, the Association of Indian Banks (IBA) will soon forward a request to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) of 6,000 crore or bad bank, according to people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, bank lending growth improved to 6.1% year-on-year for the fortnight ended July 3 even as deposit growth declined, according to the latest RBI data.
Cadila Health: The Indian drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available for children aged 12 to 18, the central government has told Delhi High Court. “Zydus Cadila has concluded his trial for children between the ages of 12 and 18 and is subject to legal clearances,” the Center said in an affidavit submitted Friday.
HDFC Bank: The country’s largest private sector lender on Saturday announced a 16.1% year-over-year (YoY) increase in net income to 7,729.64 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The bank had posted a net profit of 6,658.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
CTI: ITC Group’s total foreign exchange earnings from exports in FY21 increased 29.08% to 5,934 crore, according to the company’s latest annual report. While the currencies earned by ITC Ltd increased by 31.2% to reach 4,600 crore, mainly due to exports of agricultural products, he said.
LIC HFL: In response to stock market questions regarding his Preferential allotment of 2,334 crore of shares to parent company Life Insurance Corp of India, the lender said the issue did not violate the provisions of the AOA, as the price was duly determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the AOA as well as the companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), 2018
Oil stocks: OPEC and its allies agreed to gradually add more oil to the market after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resolved a dispute that blocked the deal. The cartel will increase production to 400,000 barrels per day each month from August until all of its interrupted production has been restored, delegates said.
RIL: The company’s recent announcement of new energy deals could create a $ 36 billion clean energy business over the next five years, brokerage firm Bernstein said in a note. On Friday, the company announced that Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) will acquire 66.95% of Just Dial Ltd for 3,497 crores. Reliance Retail will be classified as a promoter of Just Dial after the deal, he said on Friday.
Rossari Biotech: The specialty chemicals maker will acquire 100% of the share capital of Tristar Intermediates under an agreement approved by the first board of directors. The total enterprise value of the transaction is 120 crores.
Telecom actions: The Supreme Court will hear the Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) case on July 19, according to reports. In September last year, the Supreme Court ordered telecommunications companies to pay their dues. He had given 10 years to telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices to pay AGR-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under certain conditions.
