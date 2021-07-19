Can you tap into these funds in an emergency?

But is it a smart decision? Or should you limit yourself to a savings account only?

A Roth IRA is a retirement savings plan, and contributions are made in after-tax dollars. However, you can enjoy the investment gains and withdrawals in retirement tax-free.

You will often hear that a Roth IRA makes sense if you expect your retirement tax rate to be higher than it is today. In addition, Roth IRAs are the only tax-advantaged savings plan not to be taxed. minimum distributions required during retirement.

Can a Roth IRA Be a Good Place to Save Emergency Money?

When you fund a traditional tax-advantaged retirement plan (one that gives you tax relief on your actual contributions), you are penalized if you withdraw money from it before you turn 59 1/2. But Roth IRAs work differently. Since Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax dollars, you are allowed to withdraw your major contributions at any time without penalty (although if you do hit your earnings, a penalty might apply).

Here is what it means. Suppose that over a 10-year period, you put $ 50,000 in a Roth IRA, but your investments bring your balance to $ 60,000. You can withdraw your original $ 50,000 at any time and avoid being penalized, but if you hit the $ 10,000 winnings portion of your account, you could be stunned.

It is possible to earn much better returns in a Roth IRA than in a savings account, especially given current interest rates. And since there is no penalty for withdrawing your primary contributions early, you may want to consider housing your emergency fund in a Roth IRA.

But if you’re considering going this route, be sure to follow one key rule and plan another retirement savings plan just for your old age. Saving for retirement is essential because Social Security will generally not pay you a benefit high enough to live comfortably. If you go down in your pre-retirement retirement plan, you may not be up to par in old age, so you will need savings that you pledge not to touch, even in retirement. emergency.