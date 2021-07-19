Jury awards $ 125 million after Walmart fires woman with Down’s syndrome





Marlo Spaeth began working as a sales associate at a Walmart in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in 1999, folding towels, cleaning aisles, processing returns and welcoming customers, her attorneys said. Over the next 15 years, she received several salary increases and positive performance reviews. One manager wrote that she was excellent with customers and worked very hard. Another manager wrote: Marlo is a very friendly person and it is a pleasure to work here. But Ms Spaeth’s schedules suddenly changed in November 2014, when Walmart implemented a computerized scheduling system, which the company said was based on customer traffic and was designed to ensure that enough people were working. when the store was busiest. Ms Spaeth was scheduled to work from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., instead of her previous schedule of noon to 4 p.m., her lawyers said.

The abrupt change has been a big ordeal for Ms Spaeth, who has Down syndrome and thrives on routine, her lawyers said. Ms Spaeth has repeatedly told an official that she wants to get her old schedule back, her lawyers have said. She’s worried about missing the bus, her sister and babysitter, Amy Jo Stevenson, said she spoke to a manager at Walmart, court records show. She’s afraid of missing out on dinner. It is overwhelming for her. She’s too hot. She says she feels sick and can’t get along with it, so we need to put it back for her. But the company refused to return Ms Spaeth to her old schedule at the store, which was open 24 hours a day and had more than 300 employees, her lawyers said. Walmart then took disciplinary action against Ms Spaeth on two occasions for absenteeism and lateness, her lawyers said. On July 10, 2015, Walmart fired Ms. Spaeth for excessive absenteeism. A Walmart training coordinator took Ms Spaeths’ vest and took her out of the store where she had worked for about 16 years. The training coordinator later testified that she and Ms. Spaeth had cried and that Ms. Spaeth did not understand what was going on, according to court records. Ms Spaeth, her mother and sister have met with Walmart officials and demanded that she be rehired and allowed to return to her old schedule, her lawyers said. But Walmart refused to rehire her even though her termination letter indicated she could be hired again, her lawyers said.

A jury in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Green Bay on Thursday found that Walmart had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of employee disability, and awarded Ms. Spaeth 125 million dollars in punitive damages. and $ 150,000 in compensatory damages. The jury, which deliberated for three hours after a four-day trial, found Walmart failed to provide Ms Spaeth with reasonable accommodation, even though she needed it because she has Down syndrome and this would not have posed any difficulties for the company. Daily business briefing Update July 16, 2021, 4:40 p.m. ET The jury also found that Walmart fired Ms Spaeth and did not rehire her because she had a disability. The jury here admitted, and apparently took some offense, that Ms Spaeth lost her job due to unnecessary and illegal inflexibility on the part of Walmart, said Gregory Gochanour, Equal Opportunities Commission attorney. in employment, which had sued Walmart on behalf of Ms Spaeth. Walmart said in a statement that the verdict would be reduced to $ 300,000, which is the maximum amount allowed by federal law for compensatory and punitive damages. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and regularly host thousands of associates each year, Walmart said. We often adjust Associate schedules to meet our clients’ expectations and although Ms. Spaeth’s schedule was adjusted, it remained within the time frames that she indicated she was available. The company said it was sensitive to this situation and believed we could have worked this out with Ms Spaeth. He added, however, the EEOC’s demands were unreasonable.

An EEOC lawyer declined to comment, but the agencies website notes that compensatory and punitive damages are capped at $ 300,000 for employers with more than 500 workers. Walmart, which employs more than 2.3 million people worldwide, is the country’s largest private employer, with more than 1.6 million employees in the United States, according to its website. Julianne Bowman, Chicago District Manager at the EEOC, said employers of all sizes have a legal obligation to assess the individual circumstances of employees with disabilities when considering applications for ‘reasonable accommodation. Ms Spaeth’s request was simple and denying it profoundly changed her life, Ms Bowman said in a declaration. Dr David Smith, former program director at the Down Syndrome Clinic of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, has said in court documents that people with Down syndrome need routines to manage their day and may not have the cognitive ability to adapt well to changes. When Walmart changed Ms. Spaeth’s schedule, the stress of the change and the pressure she felt to adjust to her new hours may have confused her, he said. People with Down syndrome make great employees if they have the right job and an understanding employer, said Dr Smith, who was an expert witness for the EEOC.

Their work becomes a major focus of their life and gives them a sense of self-worth, he said. When Ms. Spaeth’s schedule was changed, she was unable to accommodate this variation.

