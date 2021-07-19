Goldman Sachs sees OPEC + supply deal oil price forecast “on the rise”





The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery, south-east of Paris, France, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann / File Photo

July 18 (Reuters) – US investment bank Goldman Sachs said the OPEC + deal to increase oil supply supports its stance on oil prices and expects a modest “hike” in its prices. summer forecast for Brent to hit $ 80 a barrel. OPEC +, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, agreed on Sunday to increase oil supply from August to cool prices which have reached 2-year highs and half. Read more “The agreement had two distinct axes: a moderate increase in production which will keep the market in deficit in the months to come, as well as forecasts for a higher capacity which will be necessary in the years to come given the underinvestment growing, ”Goldman Sachs said. said in a note. Goldman said the deal is in line with its view that “OPEC should focus on maintaining a tight physical market while shifting towards higher future capacity and discouraging competing investment.” OPEC + deal is up $ 2 per barrel from its summer Brent price forecast of $ 80 per barrel and up $ 5 from its forecast of $ 75 per barrel for the year next, Goldman said. However, Goldman expects oil prices to turn in the coming weeks due to the risks associated with the Delta variant and the slower pace of supply change compared to recent mobility gains. With most of its expected summer demand gains already achieved and with the increasing headwinds of the Delta COVID-19 variant, Goldman said the catalyst for the next higher price stage is shifting from demand to the supply, with upside risks to price predictions in the coming months. Oil prices fell more than $ 1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC + producer group overcame internal divisions and agreed to increase production, raising concerns over an oversupply in the country. amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; edited by Richard Pullin Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

