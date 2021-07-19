Bukalapak set to raise $ 1.5 billion in landmark IPO





(Bloomberg) – Online mall Bukalapak is set to raise around 22 trillion Indonesian rupees ($ 1.5 billion) in the country’s largest initial public offering, which portends a wave of national tech announcements, according to people familiar with the matter. The e-commerce market plans to price its expanded offering of 25.77 billion shares at 850 rupees each, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The shares were marketed for between 750 and 850 rupees each. The retailer is said to be valued at around $ 6 billion after the supply broadens, people said. Discussions are underway and an announcement on the final price could come as early as Tuesday, one of the people said. A representative for Bukalapak declined to comment. The Bukalapaks IPO will be a milestone for Indonesia as the coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand for e-commerce in the world’s fourth most populous country. The company competes with Tokopedia, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., Lazada Group of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Shopee, a unit of Sea Ltd. based in Singapore, in the nation of Southeast Asia. Bukalapak, which is backed by Microsoft Corp. and Jack Mas Ant Group Co., is going public as the region’s startup scene matures and investors seek exits. GoTo, the country’s largest tech startup valued at $ 18 billion, is set to tap local stock markets as the region’s most valuable private company, Grab Holdings Inc., aims to go public through a blank check company in the second half of the year. Read more: Indonesia is close to IPO overhaul to attract Mega Tech listings Bukalapak would rank as Indonesia’s largest IPO, eclipsing PT Adaro Energys’ $ 1.3 billion bid in 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It aims to debut on August 6. In addition to Bukalapak and transit giant GoTo, three other local companies with a combined value of around $ 2 billion are looking to launch shares, said Pandu Sjahrir, commissioner of the Indonesian Stock Exchange. The story continues Bukalapak, which means to open a stand in Bahasa Indonesia, is an online bazaar founded in 2010 that sells products ranging from grapes and shoes to cars and TVs. Startups that also support Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, Naver Corp. and Standard Chartered Plc. The company reported 2020 revenue of $ 95.8 million and 104.9 million registered users, it said in a previous statement. Bukalapak is taking advantage of easing requirements for announcements. From Hong Kong to London, stock exchanges around the world are trying to grab a slice of a global IPO boom. Indonesia – whose market value of $ 450 billion dwarfs that of Singapore – is joining its counterparts in relaxing regulations to attract fast-growing, often loss-making but highly sought-after startups. There have been more than 20 IPOs so far this year and more are on the way, said IDX director I Gede Nyoman Yetna. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

