FTSE Russell plans $ 9 billion index reshuffle

FTSE Russell has launched an internal review of his family’s rebalancing frequency widely followed by US stock indexes.

The benchmarks, which are tracked by roughly $ 9 billion in investor money, currently only rebalance once a year.

However, there is concern that this will lead to overconcentration of trading at some point, especially with a growing army of exchange-traded funds and other passive vehicles – which have $ 1.87 billion in assets according to the indices. – having no other choice but to implement rebalancing. in full.

Nasdaq said a record 2.37 billion shares listed on its exchange, with a combined value of $ 80.9 billion, traded in 1.97 seconds on June 25 as it was executing the closing deal for this year’s Russell replenishment, up from 1.57 billion shares worth $ 56.7 billion last year.

Taking into account shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FTSE Russell said that $ 186 billion in shares changed hands during this year’s replenishment, a figure that topped the $ 100 billion mark he about five years ago.

Wesley Wynn, director of U.S. and global benchmark products at FTSE Russell, said some investment managers have called for indexes to be rebalanced more frequently so that trades can be spread throughout the year, potentially over a period of time. quarterly or semi-annual basis.

The current annual rebalancing is both somewhat abnormal within FTSE Russell and an issue that predates the buyout of the Russell Indices by the London Stock Exchange Group, FTSE’s parent company, in 2014.

The FTSE 100 and the other UK indices in the group rebalance on a quarterly basis, while the FTSE Russell series of global indices do so on a semi-annual basis.

“In addition to interacting regularly with index users, we have a great deal of experience [market] practitioners we meet regularly to make sure we have our pulse on how they see the market, and they provide insight into areas we might wish to reform, ”said Wynn.

“Our [index] commission said that we should seek to increase the regularity of our examination ”, he added, the question of the“ drift of style ”being also on the agenda.

Some investors argue that an annual rebalancing leaves indices at the mercy of a style drift where, for example, some small-cap Russell 2000 Value Index companies cease to be small or valuable in the months leading up to the market. overhaul after taking advantage of a large share of price rallies, especially in the era of ‘meme’ stocks.

“The driving force that was expressed by these members was on the size of the trade, not on the styling drift,” Wynn said. “That being said, styling is something we’ll be looking at. We will deal with how we handle style renewal, achieving the appropriate balance between rebalancing frequency and renewal. “

Analysis by Dimensional Fund Advisors highlighted the drift of the Russell Value 2000 Index during the period up to May 31, shortly before its annual rebalancing.

This small cap value index was significantly reshaped by the surge in meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which were no longer within reach of small cap or value at this point.

By mapping stocks by rank, both in terms of size and pound-to-market ratio, Dimensional was able to illustrate the level of style drift that had occurred over the previous 11 months.

It revealed that 15 percent of the index’s weight was now made up of large-cap stocks, led by Caesars Entertainment, with a market cap of $ 22.4 billion, and GameStop, at $ 16.5 billion. .

A significant number of companies also had very low book-to-market ratios, suggesting that they were no longer stocks of value. GameStop was big again, with a BTM of 0.03, although some others such as Tenet Healthcare (0.02) still had lower ratios.

Worse still, some components of the index, like AMC Entertainment, had a negative book value and therefore a negative BTM. They are excluded from the charts.

Certain elements of style drift are inevitable, and even beneficial to investors if the drift is the result of a strong rally in stocks.

However, Wes Crill, head of investment strategists at Dimensional, argued that the accentuated style drift allowed by infrequent rebalancing was detrimental to investors seeking to profit from the small cap and value premiums historically present in the markets.

“Infrequent style rebalancing, a process that leads to style drift, leads to a reduced ability to manage bonuses,” Crill explained.

His analysis suggests that 20-25% of value and small-cap stocks offer the respective bonuses each year. In order to maximize its exposure to these factors, Dimensional therefore wishes to ensure that it only holds value and small cap stocks.

“To keep the odds on our side, we want the portfolio to remain exposed to these characteristics. We expect stocks that are turning [of small-cap and value] to have lower future returns and on average that has been the case, ”added Crill.

Crill said Dimensional’s small-cap and value funds also have around 20 to 25 percent revenue, but is able to spread that trade over a year, potentially reducing the cost per unit of turnover.

“If you complete all of your trades in one day, or even in the last 15 minutes of the trading day once a year, you will have more of an impact on the prices of the securities you trade,” he added. .

Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA Research, also supported more frequent rebalancing.

“There might be a higher turnover, but it would be spread over the whole year instead of a day in summer,” he said.

“The timeline predates the development of ETFs that track these benchmarks. They were benchmarks for active management, now billions of dollars in ETFs are tied to them.

Rosenbluth admitted that more frequent rebalancing would reduce the possibility for small-cap and value ETF investors to benefit from the tailwind of previously undervalued companies that benefit from strong rallies.

However, he argued that ETFs that track Russell-style indices are increasingly used for asset allocation purposes and that more frequent rebalancing would help them maintain the purity of their style.