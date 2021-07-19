Glassbox exceeds $ 37 million in recurring annual revenue for the second quarter of 2021





160% year-over-year increase in net incremental RRA in H1 2021 More than 30 new customers in the first half of 2021 PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Glassbox Ltd (TASE: GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience analytics software as a service (SaaS), reported strong annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth for the second quarter of 2021, exceeding about $ 37 million. “Glassbox ended the second quarter on a strong note with a significant increase in ARR. We are proud to have added more than 30 new customers in the first half of 2021 and we are working to continue our rapid growth towards the stated goal of business to reach $ 100 million in ARR in 2 to 4 years ”, declared the CEO Yaron Morgenstern. As a fast-growing SaaS company, Glassbox measures its progress in terms of ARR, among other things. The company experienced strong growth in the first half of 2021, including a 160% year-over-year increase in incremental net ARR in the first half of 2021 compared to the corresponding period last year on a pro forma basis. At the end of the second quarter, Glassbox ARR stood at approximately $ 37 million compared to approximately $ 35 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. As part of its successful initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in June, the company revealed its goal of achieving approximately $ 100 million in ARR within 2 to 4 years from the date of the prospectus. The company will release full results for the first half of 2021 during the month of August, in accordance with the standard reporting requirements of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and the Israel Securities Agency (ISA). About Glassbox: Glassbox enables organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. By leveraging unmatched capabilities of big data, behavioral analysis, session replay, free text search, application monitoring and machine learning, Glassbox enables businesses to see not just what people are doing. online and mobile customers, but also why they do it. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates actions based on this information that can lead to improved customer experience, improved conversion rates, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, as well as improved regulatory compliance and more resolution. rapid customer disputes. Glassbox solutions are used by more than 350 customers, including some of the world’s largest companies in banking, insurance, telecommunications, retail, technology and more. Founded in 2010, the company employs more than 250 people in Israel, the UK, and United States and operates in more than 20 countries around the world. www.glassbox.com The story continues Investor Relations Contact:

Ruched stopper

Gelbart kahana

+972 50 772 0975

SOURCE Glassbox Ltd

