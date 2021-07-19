Financial reports and annual general meeting of Orion Corporation in 2022





ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON JULY 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EEST Orion Corporation Financial Reports and Annual General Meetingenter 2022 Orion Corporation will release its 2021 financial statement release on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The publication dates of the interim reports and the half-year financial report in 2022 are as follows: Interim report January-March 2022

January-June 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

Interim report January-September 2022 Thursday, April 28, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022

Thursday, October 20, 2022 The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2021 will be published on the Company’s website no later than week 9/2022. The annual general meeting is scheduled for Wednesday March 23, 2022. Orion’s financial reports and associated presentation documents are available on the Group’s website at http://www.orion.fi/investors shortly after publication. The website also offers the option to subscribe to Orion’s mailing lists for outings. Orion Company Timo Lappalainen President and CEO Olli huotari Senior Vice-President, Corporate Functions Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

Phone. +358 10 426 2721 Editor:

Orion Company

Communication

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/fr

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR Orion is a Finnish pharmaceutical company operating globally, a wellness builder. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is constantly developing new drugs and treatment methods. The main therapeutic areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, rare diseases of Finnish heritage and respiratory diseases for which Orion is developing inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion’s net sales in 2019 were € 1,051 million and the company had approximately 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

