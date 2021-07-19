China is already spending billions on investments abroad. Should it also finance security?

The bus was carrying a convoy of Chinese engineers to the construction site of the Dasu hydropower plant in northern Pakistan when the explosion occurred, killing 13 people.

As Beijing’s economic footprint grows, so do security risks. According to The data published by the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit think tank based in the United States, more than 30,000 Chinese companies are located abroad, and more than 100 million Chinese citizens travel abroad each year.

Will Beijing one day be forced to deploy its own defense resources abroad to protect these citizens and businesses?

The explosion of a bus is one of the deadliest attacks against Chinese nationals abroad in recent years. Faced with the rise of nationalism at home and growing geopolitical tensions abroad, Beijing will have to show that it is serious about protecting Chinese citizens without harming relations with Pakistan, one of its few close allies.

Speaking to his Pakistani counterpart, Li urged Islamabad to “use all means necessary” to investigate the attack and hold those responsible to account, and “do everything possible to prevent similar incidents from happening again.” He also underlined the “all-weather” strategic partnership between the two countries, and pledged to strengthen cooperation.

But the incident highlighted the vulnerability of Chinese projects in Central Asia, the number of which has exploded in recent years as part of the ambitious Beijing Belt and Road infrastructure and trade program.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $ 60 billion Belt and Road flagship project that connects the western Chinese region of Xinjiang to Pakistan’s strategic port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea with a The network of roads, railways, pipelines and power stations is particularly threatened.

Although the Dasu hydroelectric power station is not included in the list of energy projects On the official CPEC website, the incident is likely to send a chill among the large number of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

The Chinese-funded projects have aroused resentment among residents of parts of Pakistan, who say they have benefited little from the developments. Anti-Chinese sentiment is particularly strong among separatist groups in Balochistan, a western province where the port of Gwadar is located.

In November 2018, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for an attack on the Chinese consulate in the city of Karachi, which left four dead. Six months later, a separatist group attack a luxury hotel in Gwadar, commonly used by Chinese nationals working at the port. In June 2020, the BLA said it was responsible for another attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where Chinese companies hold 40% of stakes

While no one has claimed responsibility for the bus explosion, Chinese experts have highlighted Baluchistan activists and the Pakistani Taliban as possible perpetrators.

The security situation could worsen in the coming months as Pakistan braces for an outburst of violence from neighboring Afghanistan, where the Taliban take control of large swathes of the country following the withdrawal of US troops.

For now, Beijing relies mainly on Pakistani security forces – made up of thousands of soldiers and police – for the protection of Chinese nationals and projects. But increasingly, Chinese companies with risky investments could also look to private security companies based in China for protection.

According to a report published last month by the Washington-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies, China-based companies represent 29 of the 49 foreign private security companies operating in Cambodia and Myanmar. The report shows that these companies have been incorporated steadily since 2013, with peaks in 2019 and 2020 – a timeline likely linked to the ramp-up of Belt and Road projects.

Launch of the national carbon market in China

The world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gas pollution launched the world’s largest carbon trading market last week.

This long-awaited program is a key step in China’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. The market works like this: the government gives each company the right to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide each year. If you emit less than that, you can sell the excess allowances, or “the right to pollute”, in the market. If you need more than that, you can buy more in the market.

On Friday, the first day of listing, 4.1 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide allowances were traded on the Shanghai Environment Energy Exchange, valued at $ 32 million. Compared to China’s overall emissions, the trade volume was low, but this is “an encouraging step forward,” Betty Wang, senior Chinese economist for ANZ Research, said in a research report released Monday.

The market is currently the largest emissions trading system in the world by volume, according to analysts at Eurasia Group. At the initial stage, it covers more than 2,000 power plants with 4.5 billion tonnes of emissions per year, or about 40% of China’s annual emissions.

According to China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, a master plan for the period 2021-2025, coverage of the system will be extended to seven other sectors by the end of 2025, including petrochemicals, chemicals, construction and steel. By then, it could cover 8 billion metric tonnes of emissions per year.

But given that the market currently only covers the electricity sector, “it remains to be seen whether this initial enthusiasm will persist and how long it will take before the volume of trade and market liquidity reaches the peak. level at which ETS can be an instrument to realize China’s climate ambitions, ”Eurasia Group analysts said in a report over the weekend.

“More work needs to be done,” they said, such as issuing new regulations to govern the program and verifying emissions data submitted by companies.

China is currently the world’s largest carbon emitter. In the year ending March 2021, it emitted nearly 12 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide, according to an estimate by Carbon Brief. Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged that China will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak carbon emissions by 2030.

– By Laura Il