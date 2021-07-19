Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. update investors

LONDON–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Regulatory news:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN: PSH) (LN: PSHD) (NA: PSH) noted today that Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH), published the following letter.

July 19, 2021

Dear PSTH shareholder,

Yesterday our Board of Directors unanimously decided not to proceed with the Universal Music Group transaction and to assign our share purchase agreement to Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN: PSH) (LN: PSHD) (NA: PSH) and its affiliates (PSH and affiliates or Pershing Square). Pershing Square has also agreed to take charge of the Vivendi indemnity contract and our UMG transaction costs.

In light of these developments, PSTH withdraws its public tender offer and the related warrants exchange offer.

Our decision to seek another initial business combination (IBC) was prompted by questions raised by the SEC regarding several elements of the proposed transaction in particular, whether the structure of our IBC was in accordance with NYSE rules.

Our board and we had multiple discussions with the SEC in an attempt to change its stance on the issues it had identified. Ultimately, our board of directors concluded that it was in the best interests of the shareholders to transfer the contract to purchase UMG shares to Pershing Square (which is specifically permitted under the terms of the agreement with Vivendi) because he did not believe that PSTH would be able to consummate the transaction in light of the SEC’s position. Management and the Board of Directors believe that greater shareholder value can be created by working quickly to identify a new merger partner.

PSTH has 18 months to complete a new transaction unless it is extended by the vote of our shareholders. In light of our recent experience, our next business combination will be structured as a classic PSPC merger.

While we are disappointed with this result, we continue to believe that PSTH’s unique scale and supportive structure will allow us to find a transaction that meets our standards for business quality, sustainable growth and fair price. We are highly motivated economically and reputational to complete a successful transaction. However, we will only enter into a deal that meets our high standards.

Our share price has fallen by 18% since the transaction was announced on June 4e. While we believe our shareholders recognize UMG’s extraordinary attributes, including its attractive growth characteristics, business quality and superb management team, we underestimated the reaction some of our shareholders would have to the complexity and complexity. the structure of transactions. We also underestimated the potential impact of transactions on investors who are unable to hold foreign securities, who have margins on their shares, or who have call options on our shares.

While management and the board clearly understood that the intricacies of our transaction structure could affect its attractiveness in the short term, we believed that substantial shareholder value would have emerged in the medium to long term from the sum of the parts that were created in the transaction, namely: (1) UMG, (2) PSTH RemainCo and (3) warrants on Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. In addition, we expected the structural issues of the transactions to be largely resolved by the end of this year.

While PSTH shareholders will not receive UMG shares, UMG will become a public company when it is listed on Euronext Amsterdam in September.

None of us anticipated this outcome. Yet despite the inability of the PSTH to complete the UMG transaction, our counterpart was not left at the altar. Pershing Square will honor PSTH’s commitment to Vivendi. Pershing Square intends to be a long-term shareholder of UMG and will strive to work with UMG management to help create value for all stakeholders.

We are devoting all our resources to identifying and carrying out a new transaction for the benefit of PSTH shareholders. We remain extremely grateful for your patience and support.

Truly,

William A. Ackman

