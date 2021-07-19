Tencent agreed to buy video game maker Sumo Group for $ 1.27 billion





All Transform 2021 sessions are available on demand now. Look now. Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has agreed to buy UK video game company Sumo Group for $ 1.27 billion. Sumos shareholders will receive $ 7.08 in cash per share, Tencent said. The offer is a 43% premium over Sumos’ last closing price of $ 4.94. The share has risen several times since Sumo went public on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2017. This is one more sign of an acceleration in transactions in the gaming industry. In the first half of 2021, There were $ 60 billion in investments, acquisitions and public offerings in the gaming industry, according to Drake Star Partners. Tencent had an 8.75% stake and is the second largest shareholder in the company, which has 14 studios in five countries and employs more than 1,200. The acquisition will have echoes in the United States, as Sumo Digital owns Pipeworks, based in Oregon, maker of Rival Peak. Pipeworks just opened a studio called Timbre Games in Vancouver. Sumo’s board of directors is confident that the company will benefit from Tencents’ large video game ecosystem, proven industry expertise and strategic resources, Ian Livingstone, president of Sumo, said in a statement. GamesBeat GamesBeat’s credo when covering the gaming industry is “where passion meets business”. What does it mean? We want to tell you how much news matters to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn more about the industry and enjoy participating in it. How will you do this? Membership includes access to: Newsletters, such as DeanBeat

The wonderful, educational and fun speakers at our events

Networking opportunities

Special member-only interviews, discussions and open office events with GamesBeat staff

Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests on our Discord

And maybe even a fun prize or two

Presentations to like-minded parties Become a member

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/07/19/tencent-has-agreed-to-buy-video-game-maker-sumo-group-for-1-27b/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos