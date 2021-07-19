All details on Ermenegildo Zegnas float on the NYSE





Italian luxury fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna has reached agreement to become a state-owned company by partnering with a specialist US acquisition company launched by European private equity group Investindustrial and chaired by the former CEO of UBS , Sergio Ermotti. The deal gives the Zegna company an enterprise value of $ 3.2 billion and ends more than 100 years of private ownership for the family business. They plan to raise around $ 880 million and use the funds to bolster Zegnas’ menswear business, both organically and inorganically. Today’s announcement underscores the success of our strategy by constantly focusing on the value of the Zegnas brand while continuing to strengthen our heritage. Our ethics of sustainability and the uniqueness of the craftsmanship that have made our name a synonym for the highest quality and luxury in the world, underlined Ermenegildo (Gildo) Zegna, CEO of the Italian luxury group, following of the announcement to make public the Italian luxury brand. The Zegna family will keep control The Zegna family will retain control of the new state-owned company, retaining a stake of around 62%. Based on the value of the transaction, the merged entity will have an expected initial enterprise value of $ 3.2 billion with an expected market cap of $ 2.5 billion, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. On that note, Gildo Zegna told the Financial Times that they could have remained independent for another 100 years. But now is the right time and the world has changed a lot and luxury has become very difficult. Financial details of Ermenegildo Zegnas’ deal to be made public On July 18, 2021, the IIAC signed a definitive aggregation agreement with the Zegna Group through a combination of equity and cash funding. The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $ 880 million, broken down as follows: $ 403 million in cash held by IIAC in the trust, a fully subscribed $ 250 million Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE), and $ 225 million in a forward purchase agreement with Strategic Holding Group S ..rl, an independent investment vehicle of Investindustrial VII LP (SSH). Our SPAC was created precisely for this type of operation: to bring a well-managed company with solid fundamentals and strong growth potential like Zegna to the stock market. Our objective is now to support the group in this new chapter in its history while offering the market the opportunity to invest in one of the rare independent brands that are emblematic of the luxury world, explained in a press release Sergio Ermotti, president. of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. Zegnas shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange The Ermenegildo Zegna group will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) by the end of the year. The transaction is slated for the fourth quarter of this year and will be subject to standard regulatory approvals and conditions. Once these are in place, IIAC shareholders must vote favorably on the decision. Image: Ermenegildo Zegna, official website

