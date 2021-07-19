CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 2.5-month low as FX weakens amid global rise in COVID





PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) – Central European currencies fell on Monday, starting the week on a bitter note amid weakness in the global market as coronavirus cases rise in different parts of the world, with the Hungarian forint hitting a new month and a half weak. Poor market sentiment added to local factors that put pressure on both the Polish forint and the Polish zloty. Political battles between Budapest and Warsaw and the EU executive in Brussels, which opened cases against the two countries last week over LGBT issues, have posed risks to EU funding and puzzled Investors. On Monday, the forint lost 0.2% to 360.29 against the euro and the zloty lost 0.1% to 4.587. “The zloty has worsened losses against major currencies in recent days due to worsening global market sentiment,” PKO BP bank said. “The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns about the future economic growth of EU countries and the renewal of restrictions on it.” Many countries, especially in Asia, are struggling to contain the highly contagious variant of the virus. The zloty has also come under pressure as the Polish central bank maintains its loose monetary policy as its Hungarian and Czech counterparts begin to tighten rates to keep high inflation under control. Price pressures have hit central Europe as economies rebound and labor shortages reappear. In a weekend interview with the daily Pravo, Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank could raise rates again when it meets in August, supporting expectations already being reflected by the steps. The crown, however, was not boosted by his comments and was down 0.3% by 0904 GMT. Analysts at CSOB Bank said that with limited data ahead of the next meeting, the crown – which was at 15-month highs a month ago as markets anticipated rate hikes during the year. next – would be inspired by the global mood. The Prague stock exchange, which hit its highest level in a decade last week, fell 0.3%, retreating along with others in the region. Warsaw led the losses, down 1.5%. Shares of Polish wind and solar farm maker Onde, a unit of construction group Erbud, rose 15% when they debuted on the Warsaw stock exchange on Monday. SNAPSHOT OF EEC MARKETS T 1104 CET CURRENCY Last previous daily variations of bid closing in 2021 EURCZK Czech EURHUF Hungary 0 0 EURPLN Polish EURRON Romanian EURHRK Croatian EURRSD Serbian 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily variation CET STOCKS Last variation previous daily closing change in 2021 .PX Prague 1193.34 1197.47 -0.34% +16.18 00% .BUX Budapest 47650.6 48003.2 -0.73% +13.16 8 5% .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2223.42 2258.10 -1.54% +12.07 > % .BETI Bucares 11,990.0 12,026.8 -0.31% +22.28 t 5 0% .SBITO Ljubljana <.SBITO 1151.79 1156.74 -0.43% +27.86 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1925.39 1934.31 -0.46% +10.70 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 770.30 768.43 +0.24% +2.90% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 567.97 566.04 +0.34% +26.91 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily variation (bid) vs Bund variation in the Czech Republic CZ2YT = 2 years s CZ5YT = 5 years s CZ10YT s Poland PL2YT = 2 years s PL5YT = 5 years s PL10YT s FRA 3×6 6×9 9×12 3M interbank Czech Hungary Poland Note: FRA quotes are for asking prices ************************************ **** **** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

