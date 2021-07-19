Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces the Start of Trading on Nasdaq under the Ticker Symbol “HYZN”





ROCHESTER, NY, July 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), one of the world’s leading suppliers of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty vehicles, has announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading at the market opening today, July 19, 2021, on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbol “HYZN”. This follows the previously announced closing of the business combination between Hyzon Motors United States Inc. (f / k / a Hyzon Motors Inc.) and Hyzon Motors Inc. (f / k / a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation). “This exciting stage marks the starting line for Hyzon Motors,” said Craig knight, CEO of Hyzon. “Our public announcement will promote greater awareness that the future of hydrogen fuel cell commercial transport vehicles is today’s reality. It is the start of a new chapter in the history of ‘Hyzon, as we accelerate the transition to commercial hydrogen transportation around the world, and advance our commitment to reducing carbon emissions in a sector that is one of the biggest contributors to climate change. “ About Hyzon Motors Inc. Based at Rochester, New York, with American operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company that focuses exclusively on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Using its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to provide zero emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers of North America, Europe and all over the world. The company contributes to the growing adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technological advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, negative of these terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are based on information currently available as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise provided by applicable law, Hyzon disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyzon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Hyzon’s control, including the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the room 99.3. Hyzon’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 9, 2021, the “Risk Factors” section of Hyzon’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021, and other documents filed by Hyzon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, such as risks relating to the ability to convert memoranda of understanding not binding in binding orders or sales. (particularly due to the current or potential financial resources of counterparties to Hyzon’s non-binding MoUs and Letters of Intent), or the ability to identify additional potential clients and convert them into paying clients. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will meet his expectations. The story continues Media contacts Hyzon Engines

For investors:

Caldwell Bailey

ICR, Inc.

[email protected] For us, Europe and Asia media:

Caroline curran

Hill + Knowlton Strategies

+1 256-653-5811

[email protected] For Australian media:

Fraser beattie

Preserves Violet

+61 421 505 557

[email protected] Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyzon-motors-inc-announces-initiation-of-trading-on-nasdaq-under-ticker-symbol-hyzn-301336108.html SOURCE HYZON engines

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hyzon-motors-inc-announces-initiation-100100255.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos