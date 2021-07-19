Moderna Joins S&P 500: What’s Next for Hot Vaccine Stock?

You never hear anyone refer to the “S&P 501 Index” or the “S&P 499 Index”. No, this is the S&P 500 Index, for good reason: the index still includes the top 500 companies that trade on the US stock exchanges. When a company is removed from the list, another is added. Always.

This is what is about to happen. Alexion Pharmaceutical currently ranks among the six biotech stocks in the S&P 500. However, AstraZeneca will soon acquire the company, that is to say Global S&P (NYSE: SPGI) will have to replace Alexion on his highly followed clue.

It turns out that another biotechnological action should take Alexion’s place: Modern (NASDAQ: mRNA). S&P Global announced last Thursday evening that Moderna will be added to the S&P 500, effective when the market opens on July 21. Moderna shares jumped more than 10% on Friday, having already climbed nearly 150% since the start of the year. What is the next step for this stock of hot vaccines?

Using the past as a guide

There is an old saying that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes often”. Assuming there is some truth to the adage, we could potentially learn how Moderna’s stock price might move by looking at what happened with other stocks that were added to the S&P 500.

So far in 2021, 10 stocks have been added to the index as a result of acquisitions, spinoffs and market capitalization changes.

The most recent of these was Organon (NYSE: OGN). S&P Global announced on May 27 that the drugmaker, from Merck, would be added to the S&P 500 Index, effective June 4. Organon shares only climbed about 4% between the date of the announcement and its addition to the index. But subsequently, the pharmaceutical share fell by almost 15%.

S&P Global announced on May 10 that Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL) would join the S&P 500 index effective May 14. The diagnostic stock declined slightly in the days leading up to its addition to the index. However, after its inclusion in the S&P 500, Charles River Labs stock soared, rising nearly 17%.

There is one stock that could offer a closer parallel to Moderna. NXP semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) The stock jumped about 10% between the announcement of its addition to the S&P 500 on March 12 and its entry into the index on March 22. This is almost exactly the same level that Moderna shares jumped on Friday. So what happened next with NXP? The stock has fluctuated like a yo-yo and is now 5% lower.

Different dynamics

You’ve probably decided that history is a bad rhyme, at least when it comes to how stocks perform when added to the S&P 500 Index. There’s a good reason it’s hard to discern a trend. clear: each action has a different dynamic at work.

Of course, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the S&P 500 index must now add shares of Moderna to their holdings. However, they were probably already doing this to some extent, even before the announcement of Moderna’s addition to the index.

What matters most to Moderna’s stock now is exactly the same thing that mattered most until last Thursday. And that critical factor is how demand for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine will continue.

Based on the stock’s trajectory in the weeks and months leading up to S&P Global’s announcement to replace Alexion with Moderna in the S&P 500, investors expect demand for the Moderna’s vaccine remains quite strong. They could very well be right.

The variant variable

However, whether or not investor optimism is justified depends on one variable that is most likely to impact Moderna’s fortunes in the months and years to come: the emergence of worrying coronavirus variants. . Right now, the most important one to watch out for is the Delta variant.

So far, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to be resistant to the Delta variant relatively well, as well as other variants of concern. However, there is a real possibility that booster doses will be needed for at least some people in the not-so-distant future. In addition, other variations could arise for which current vaccines are significantly less effective.

For Moderna to remain a member of the S&P 500, its market capitalization must remain large enough to be among the top 500 stocks. Whether that happens depends on the recurring demand for its COVID-19 vaccine. And that demand largely depends on how the variants of the coronavirus affect the pandemic.