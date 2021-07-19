Takeda Announces Submission of Corporate Governance Report to Tokyo Stock Exchange





OSAKA, Japan – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) (TOKYO: 4502) (NYSE: TAK) today announced that it has filed its corporate governance report with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in accordance with regulations * of companies listed on the TSE. The report can be viewed on the Takedas website at: https://www.takeda.com/who-we-are/corporate-governance/. This report is prepared on the basis of the principles of the Corporate Governance Code in effect on June 1, 2018. Takeda will submit a revised corporate governance report based on the Corporate Governance Code in effect on June 11, 2021, d ‘here the end. of December 2021. Takeda’s latest corporate governance report can be viewed on the information disclosure site operated by the Japan Exchange Group, which includes the TSE and other exchanges in Japan at:



https://www2.tse.or.jp/tseHpFront/CGK020010Action.do?Show=Show Takeda also provided the English version of the corporate governance report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), available at www.sec.gov. For general information on corporate governance report, please refer to the Japan Exchange Group website at: https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/equities/listing/cg/01.html. In addition, Takeda’s corporate governance policy as well as general environmental, company and governance information is explained in detail in its 2021 integrated annual report for the year ended March 31, 2021. This report is accessible on the Takedas website at: https://air.takeda.com *IS Regulation respecting the registration of securities [Rule 419]. About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502) (NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader, headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts in four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare genetics and hematology, neuroscience and gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted investments in R&D in plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. We are focused on developing highly innovative medicines that help make a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a pipeline. robust and diverse. Our employees are committed to improving the quality of life for patients and working with our healthcare partners in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information visit https://www.takeda.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos