Builders FirstSource Completes New York Stock Exchange Listing

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as a listed company on the NYSE.

By joining over 2,300 of the world’s largest companies in the NYSE community, Builders FirstSource will now be able to reap all the benefits of a NYSE listing.

These advantages include Exchanges’s single market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership in the NYSE community also brings an unrivaled network of CEOs and business leaders, the unmatched brand visibility that comes from a stock exchange listing, and core investor relations services.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest US provider of construction products, prefabricated components and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction, repair and renovation.

With the merger of Builders FirstSource and BMC creating the premier national supplier of construction materials and services, we felt it was important for our company to be listed on the NYSE, which is our industry’s preferred exchange, said Dave Flitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Builders FirstSource. The NYSE has a long and established history of listing some of the world’s most respected brands, and as we continue to grow our business, we are delighted to be affiliated with this flagship institution.

We are delighted that Builders FirstSource is moving its listing to NYSE, home to the top innovators and disruptors, said John Tuttle, vice president and chief commercial officer of the NYSE group. We look forward to working with the company as it continues to provide integrated home construction solutions nationwide.

Almost 300 companies have transferred their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $ 1,000 billion in current market value.

About the NYSE group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), one of the world’s leading providers of data, technology and market infrastructure. The NYSE group’s stock exchanges – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National – trade more volume of U.S. stocks than any other stock exchange group. The NYSE is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major stock option exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com

About the intercontinental exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services in major asset classes that provide our clients with access to essential workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Trades, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our global fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics, and platforms that help our clients capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. AT ICE Mortgage Technology, we’re transforming and digitizing the US residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunities.

Trademarks of ICE and / or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding trademarks and additional intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail and insurance-based investment products can be accessed on the website of the corresponding exchange under the heading Key information documents ( KIDS).

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s activities that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risk. and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to be limited to the risk factors in ICE’s annual report. Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE-CORP