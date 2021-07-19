LITTLE IDEA CAP: Lords Group Trading takes center stage

Shanker Patel knows Lords Group Trading (LON: LORD) from the bottom up.

“I was the student who worked there during my studies and law studies,” explains the general manager of the distributor and retailer specializing in construction, plumbing, heating and DIY products.

When the time came to qualify as a lawyer or go into the business proper, he opted for the business. “There were times when I wondered why I had chosen this path when I was working behind the counter in stores with no heat, or lugging cans of paint.

He is now at the top of the tree, but it seems those formative experiences shaped how the boss of Lords has grown the business by investing in his people. It is one of the three “Ps” of the company that are the basis of its success.

Lords Group Trading provides construction, plumbing and heating products to artisans

The rest are factories and premises. Judging from the branch I visit regularly, the premises have changed a lot since the days when Patel shivered behind this counter. They’re light, airy, and the complete antithesis of the traditional Main Street hardware store.

“To stimulate growth, you inject investments; but it doesn’t always have to be capex investments [capital expenditure]’Says the CEO of Lords.

“Sometimes investing in your premises and your people is the best reward. But we know, because we are in a fairly operationally heavy business – distribution, retail, there will always be investment needed in our factory and machinery and, of course, in digital. [infrastructure]. ‘

I speak to Patel at a critical time in the company’s 35-year history, a time that should accelerate the growth trajectory.

Lords’ London Stock Exchange float is expected to value the company at 150 million. Most importantly, it will provide management with $ 30 million in cash that will fund a mix of organic expansion and acquisitions.

The goal is to almost double the turnover to 500 million by 2024 against 288 million currently. At the same time, Patel and his team aim to increase the net return on sales from “5%” to 6-7% enjoyed by larger operators such as Travis Perkins.

The latter goal provides the potential future reward for investors who participate in the IPO, believes the CEO of Lords. ‘This delta of 200 basis points [two percentage points increase] between where we are now and where we want to be, that’s really the bright side for anyone who wants to invest in this business. ‘

Value: Lords’ London Stock Exchange float is expected to value the company at 150 million

After gaining momentum with the purchase of his plumbing and heating business, Lords is considering side deals to complement the self-generated growth and help increase the all-important net profit margin. To date, he has completed 11 transactions.

Negotiations normally start in the same vein, which is testament to how emotionally intelligent the Lords team conducts their business. They start with lunch. It may seem like a vaguely informal way to start talks about a transaction costing millions of pounds, but there is a method to this approach.

“You respect the salespeople for what they’ve created,” Patel says of the practice.

“In general, these are owner-managers who can have family in the business. There might be five questions they want to discuss with us before they get to the price.

“You do this over lunch; you have a conversation. You find out what really matters [to the vendor]. You have formed a relationship. And this relationship, if it gets off to a good start, makes the transaction easier.

The potential sleeper in the Lords business is the online operation, which, at just under 10 percent of sales, still represents a fairly large annual turnover of $ 25 million and “growing rapidly.”

“We’re not just what you see online. We’re online in stores, ”Patel explains.

“The problem with a pure online business is that it’s a one-time transaction event with a customer. The thing with us is that you can transact with us online and in store, by phone, by email, whatever channel you prefer to use, you can use it. But then we are local in terms of fulfillment.

Patel says the city’s comments following a series of investor talks ahead of the IPO have been positive. The funds and institutions likely to take a stake have adhered to the vision and ethics as well as to the financial projections.

With a free float of 34.5% – that is, the percentage of shares not held by long-term committed holders – Lords will apparently remain a family business.

But as Patel points out, some of the best and biggest companies in the world simply operate on the model of family equity. The American distribution giant Walmart is dominated by the Walton clan, the luxury group Richemont and Nike also remain under the control of the founding families.

“We are a family business and professionally managed,” says Patel. “Professionalism is everything for us. But we’re not just motivated by a dollar; we are motivated by getting it right by all of our stakeholders. ‘

The shares begin trading on July 20.