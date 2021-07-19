Robinhood targets $ 35 billion price tag in successful IPO





Robinhood, which plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HOOD”, plans to sell shares between $ 38 and $ 42 apiece.

This translates to a market valuation of between $ 27 billion and $ 35 billion, assuming Robinhood underwriters exercise their full stock option. That would make Robinhood more valuable than about two-thirds of the S&P 500, which would put it somewhere close to Yum Brands, Corning, and HP.

Despite a series of controversies, Robinhood is likely to be a hot IPO as it grows rapidly as retail investors rush into the stock market boom.

Robinhood’s revenue jumped 245% to $ 959 million last year, allowing the trading app to make a small profit. Founders at the helm The IPO will leave Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt with a strong influence on the company. Robinhood plans to sell 52.4 million shares on the IPO. Tenev and Bhatt also sell an additional 2.6 million shares in the deal. After the closing of the IPO, all class B shares will be held by Tenev and Bhatt. Tenev will control approximately 7.9% of the outstanding shares of Robinhood as well as 26.2% of the voting rights of the outstanding shares, according to the documents. Bhatt, now Creative Director and Director, will hold 7.9% of the economic interests and 39% of the voting rights. The IPO comes amid a wave of legal and PR issues for Robinhood. The company’s business model is coming under close scrutiny by regulators in the wake of the GameStop business saga. Critics argue that Robinhood’s reliance on order flow payment, where it receives revenue to route trades to high-speed traders, is rife with conflicts of interest. Last month, Robinhood was fined the biggest ever by the Wall Street self-regulator for allegations he misled investors. Robinhood recently struck a deal with the family of Alexander Kearns, a 20-year-old trader who committed suicide in 2020 after seeing a negative balance of $ 730,000 on his Robinhood account and mistakenly believed he owed it. amount.

