Business
Sharply Falling Equity Futures on Covid, Economic Growth Worries
BY THE NUMBERS
Stock futures point to a significantly lower open, following Friday’s slippage that saw the Dow and Nasdaq post their biggest one-day losses in a month and push the Nasdaq lower for July. Dow futures contracts implied an opening drop of more than 500 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also significantly lower, as Wall Street worried about economic growth due to an increase in coronavirus cases. (CNBC)
The benchmark 10-year Treasury index yield was lower on Monday, falling below 1.25% and hitting its lowest level in five months. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. (CNBC)
The National Association of Home Builders released its sentiment index for July, which is expected to remain at the June level of 81, which was the lowest in 10 months. While anything above 50 is considered positive, the index hit a record 90 in November.
AutoNation (AN), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) and Tractor Supply (TSCO) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results this morning, while IBM (IBM), JB Hunt Transport (JBHT), Zions Bancorp (ZION) and PPG Industries (PPG) will be released with quarterly issues following today’s closing bell.
In the United States, the seven-day average of new daily coronavirus cases is nearly 32,300, up 66% from a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated,” President Joe Biden said recently.
IN THE NEWS
OPEC and its allies have has entered into a new supply agreement, agreeing to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of reduced oil production by September 2022. Supply increases are expected to begin in August, a statement said. published Sunday by OPEC. The deal comes as oil prices have risen significantly this year, following a rebound in demand resulting from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
* OPEC + oil deal lowers prices and this could be a buying opportunity (CNBC)
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) plans to buy software company Five9 (FIVN) in a stock transaction valued at $ 14.7 billion, the company’s first acquisition for $ 1 billion. The transaction, announced on Sunday, comes as more companies move away from working entirely remotely during the Covid era and bring their employees back to the office. California-based Five9, which closed on Friday with a market cap of nearly $ 12 billion, is a cloud contact center software provider. (CNBC)
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, an ad hoc acquisition company backed by Bill Ackerman, announced Monday that it no longer plans to buy 10% of Universal Music Group from Vivendi. PSPC’s board of directors unanimously decided against the roughly $ 4 billion deal, according to a letter to shareholders, after discussions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When announced early last month, the proposed PSPC transaction was notable not only for its size, but also for the complexity of its multi-part structure. (CNBC)
Robinhood is considering a market valuation of up to $ 35 billion in its planned initial public offering, according to a modified SEC filing released on Monday. In the updated prospectus, the brokerage app will look to sell stocks between $ 38 and $ 42 apiece. (CNBC)
* Home insurance company Kin to go public via SPAC merger (CNBC)
The first joint action of a newly formed cybersecurity alliance of NATO member states, the European Union, Japan, Australia and New Zealand will trigger a cyberattack major against Microsoft Exchange mail servers on the Chinese Ministry of State Security. (CNBC)
Almost all remaining Covid restrictions in England were lifted on Monday, even as UK coronavirus cases increase. “Please, please be careful,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. Johnson had previously delayed England’s lifting of most Covid restrictions once due to the highly transmissible delta variant, which public health experts around the world said could derail progress in the fight against the disease. pandemic. (CNBC)
* “It’s a bet”: easing England’s “big bang” on Covid rules could go both ways, experts note (CNBC)
The upcoming Tokyo Olympics also have continue to be impacted by the Covid, with American tennis star Coco Gauff withdrawal from the Summer Games due to a positive coronavirus test. The Olympics, which were delayed for a year because of Covid, are very controversial in Japan. In a reflection of public opinion, Japanese automaker Toyota is going not to broadcast advertising related to the Olympic Games on nationwide television during the Games. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda and other company executives will also not attend the opening ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday. (Associated press) (Disclosure: CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the US licensee to broadcast all Summer and Winter Games until 2032.)
STOCKS TO MONITOR
National Grid (NGG) would be stripped of its responsibility to manage the British electricity grid. The Times newspaper reports that British authorities are preparing plans to assign this responsibility to an independent body, with an announcement coming as soon as this week.
Ingersoll-Rand (IR) has been rebuffed in its offer to initiate buyout talks with manufacturing equipment maker SPX Flow (SPXC), according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. The sources said the most recent offer per share was in the $ 80 range, which SPX Flow reportedly dismissed as inadequate.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are said to be exploring a plan to offload talc-related responsibilities to a new company that would then file for bankruptcy. People familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters said such a move could result in lower payments for those who do not settle their cases before a trial. J&J faces numerous claims that its baby powder and other talc-related products have caused cancer.
Tesla (TSLA) offers customers its premium driver assistance service FSD on a subscription basis of $ 199 per month, rather than for an upfront payment of $ 10,000.
Autodesk (ADSK) has ended buyout negotiations with Australian software maker Altium. The move comes weeks after Altium rejected an offer to take over more than $ 3.7 billion from Autodesk.
Xpeng (XPEV) priced the base model of its new P5 electric sedan at around $ 24,700, which is lower than the price of Tesla’s new, cheaper version of its Model 3 sedan.
AMC Networks (AMCX) will pay $ 200 million to end a lawsuit over profits from hit TV show “The Walking Dead.” He will pay $ 143 million to settle the lawsuit and pay the rest to buy the remaining rights to the show from executive producer Frank Darabont and the Creative Artists Agency.
WATER COOLER
Collin morikawa won the British Open on Sunday, the 24-year-old American golfer’s second major league victory in just eight starts. After winning the PGA Championship last year, Morikawa is already halfway through a Grand Slam career. (Associated press)
