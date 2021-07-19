$ 14.7 billion acquisition of Five9 aims to boost Zooms growth

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 18: Zoom founder Eric Yuan poses in front of the Nasdaq building as a screen … [+] shows the logo of video conferencing software company Zoom after the opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City. The video conferencing software company announced its IPO at a price of $ 36 per share, with an estimated value of $ 9.2 billion. (Photo by Kena Betancur / Getty Images)

The pandemic has boosted Zooms’ revenue growth. But at the end of the pandemic, Zoom’s organic growth rate slows down.

To help address this issue, Zoom, whose shares are trading 35% below their October 2020 high, announced that it would pay $ 14.7 billion in shares to acquire Five9, a software provider for cloud-based customer service.

Unfortunately, growth by acquisition is risky, as most acquisitions fail to recoup their investment. Can the Zooms Five9 deal pass the milestone? four tests for successful acquisitions?

I think it can pass the market attractiveness test; However, it is too early to say if the combined companies will be better off, if Zoom will be able to recover its investment and if the two companies will be well integrated.

Focus on $ 14.7 billion deal to acquire Five9

Zoom is spending around 14% of its current market cap to acquire Five9, according to the the Wall Street newspaper.

Zoom says the deal slated to close in the first half of 2022 will expand its potential offerings for businesses and businesses.

Investors reward companies that grow faster than they expect. Unfortunately, Zooms’ revenue growth rate, while remaining exceptionally high, is slowing down. In 2020, Zooms’ revenue grew by 326%, according to CNBC. In the first quarter, the company grew 191% to about $ 956 million, the Journal noted.

Meanwhile, Five9 with whom Zoom already has a partnership, according to the agreement prospectus accelerated growth in the first quarter of 2021. Five9s revenue grew 32.3% to $ 435 million in 2020 and in the first quarter it grew 45% to $ 138 million .

Five9 is optimistic about the deal. CEO Rowan Trollope who will remain in his role and become president of Zoom, reporting to Yuan was enthusiastic. As he said, joining forces with Zoom will allow Five9s business customers to access the best solutions, especially Zoom Phone, which will enable them to realize more value and achieve real results for their business, a noted the Journal.

Attractiveness of the customer service software market

I think this agreement passes the test of market attractiveness.

Zoom says the deal will allow it to exploit a big opportunity in the $ 24 billion contact center market, according to the prospectus. That’s considerably larger than the video conferencing market which is expected to grow at an average rate of 11.4% to reach $ 9.95 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.

Zoom sees the trend towards hybrid work as a tailwind for growth. As Yuan said, the trend towards a hybrid workforce has accelerated over the past year, advancing the transition from contact centers to the cloud and increasing customer demand for personalized experiences and personalized.

Unfortunately, it is not clear whether the contact center software market is profitable. After all, Five9 reported a net loss of $ 42 million in 2020, which is a negative net margin of 9%. The good news is that Five9 generated around $ 37 million in free cash flow last year, according to Yahoo finance.

Zoom and Five9’s ability to increase market share

It remains to be seen whether the combined companies will be able to gain share in their respective markets.

Zoom sees an opportunity for the two companies to cross-sell. Yuan said the deal would improve Zooms’ presence with customers. He noted that the Five9s service will complement its Zoom Phone cloud telephony system.

Yuan sees a significant two-way cross-sell opportunity. Five9s Contact Center Base [it claims more than 2,000 customers] can help accelerate Zoom Phone’s momentum and bring Five9s’ leading contact center solution to nearly 500,000 Zooms global customers, he said.

Will this deal threaten opportunities with customers of Five9s call center software competitors?

Yuan aims to preserve its partnerships. As he said, we recognize that an open partner ecosystem is a key advantage of Zoom, it drives innovation and ensures customers more choice and flexibility to meet their unique needs. We plan to maintain our partnerships in order to continue to support the customer contact center of choice.

How much additional revenue will Zoom generate by selling the Five9s services compared to its current partnership? The answer will help determine whether the combined companies are ultimately better off.

Net present value of the acquisition of Five9

Does Zoom over-pay for Five9? The answer depends on the net present value (NPV) of the transaction, the current dollar value of the additional cash flows that the transaction brings minus the purchase price is greater than zero.

I have not seen Zooms’ cash flow forecast for this transaction, so I cannot assess if its NPV is positive.

I did a quick spreadsheet to estimate how fast Five9s free cash flow would have to grow in the first decade after the deal was made for the NPV to be positive.

Assuming Zoom’s cost of capital is 7.3% and Five9s 2020 free cash flow was $ 37 million, I estimated that the deal would generate a positive NPV of $ 686 million if free cash flow was increasing at an average annual rate of 60%.

Seems like a huge amount to me since Five9s FCF only grew 16% between 2019 and 2020.

Another way to see if Zoom overpaid is to estimate whether the combined company will grow faster than investors expect. It remains to be seen.

Integration of Zoom and Five9

Integrating two companies who decide who will do what in the combined business and setting up the business processes to work seamlessly from the customers’ perspective after the deal is closed are critical to the success of a business. fusion.

By this measure, it is too early to know if the two companies will be well integrated. The good news is that the two share a common culture and the role of the CEO of Five9s is clear, as I noted above.

Yuan and Trollope are former Cisco executives. As CNBC pointed out. Yuan founded Zoom in 2011 after helping to create WebEx which Cisco acquired in 2007. Yuan told me that Cisco was embarrassed by Cisco’s management of WebEx, so he left to start Zoom.

Trollope spent 22 years at Symantec, joined Cisco in 2012, became senior vice president in charge of all Cisco collaboration products, and left to lead Five9 in 2018, CNBC noted.

Yuan says the two organizations share a common culture of obsessing over customer happiness and that our collective focus and motivation will be critical as we move forward.

Yuan told employees that the deal will bring new opportunities to drive contact center cloud growth. He said an integration team, led by experienced executives from both companies, would closely oversee the process.

With shares down 1.8% in pre-release on July 19, will the Zooms Five9 deal pass these four tests? If so, its stock could regain the ground it has lost since last October.