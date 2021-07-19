Investors worry about virus again





S&P 500 INX Dow DJX Nasdaq Composite COMP FTSE 100 UKX Stoxx 600 SXXL What’s Happening: Futures Contractsandall point to a weaker open, threatening to worsen Friday’s losses. Markets are also slipping in Europe, with Londonfall of 2% and thedown by a similar margin.

The stock markets have been priced to perfection and investors are starting to question whether a little more caution is warranted. Even with near record breaking stocks, there are legitimate reasons for concern.

The more transmissible Delta variant is causing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in the UK and US, where hospitalizations are also increasing, as the vaccination rate slows.

England move forward with so-called ‘freedom day’ on Monday regardless, lifting almost all restrictions on social gatherings and wearing masks, and allowing nightclubs and sports stadiums to reopen to operate at full capacity. But the reopening does not elicit a bullish response from investors. “In markets, Freedom Day is Angst Day as Covid cases increase around the world,” Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said in a research note on Monday. “The result is risk aversion with weaker stocks in Asia and Europe, falling bond yields and falling oil prices.” The negative market reaction highlights the belief that the pandemic will continue to weigh on businesses and consumers even after the lockdown rules are lifted. See here: A poll released on Monday by UK company YouGov found that between 40% and 50% of UK consumers don’t feel comfortable going to pubs, nightclubs, cinemas or gyms. These figures represent a step backwards in the “return to normalcy”, indicating that Britons now feel less comfortable returning to public places than in May, YouGov said in a statement. Meanwhile, worker shortages are worsening as employees are forced to self-isolate with Covid or because they have come into contact with someone who has the virus. Tesco TSCDF British supermarket chain Iceland Foods has had to close stores because it lacks enough staff, managing director Richard Walker wrote in the Daily Mail. The grocer has also seen its supplies disrupted by an acute shortage of truck drivers., meanwhile, was forced to drop some online deliveries on Sunday due to a shortage of drivers. In the United States, data released Friday showing a sharp rebound in US retail sales in June was complicated by a separate report showing a significant drop in consumer confidence. The persistent rise in the prices of many consumer goods is also sounding the alarm bells for inflation, which is weighing on inventories as well. Conclusion: vaccines are a powerful ally in the battle against Covid and have allowed businesses to reopen and economic activity to come back to life. But the effects of the pandemic promise to persist in all kinds of ways, and investors should brace themselves for more volatility in the months to come. Zoom looks beyond the pandemic Zoom, the videoconferencing platform that has become one of the platforms of the pandemic the biggest successes , possesses signed a $ 14.7 billion deal to buy the cloud software company Five9 to strengthen its appeal to business customers. The company announced the deal on Sunday, saying in a statement that it “will help strengthen Zoom’s presence with corporate clients and enable it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunities.” Zoom ZM Victory in the event of a pandemic: just two years ago,was valued at around $ 16 billion. Its market capitalization has since swelled to $ 106.7 billion. But while the coronavirus crisis has helped Zoom become a household name, the company faces pressures to find new avenues for growth as economies reopen, friends and families meet in person again. and that the need for remote conferencing is decreasing. The company’s latest acquisition allows it to enter customer service centers for the first time, report my colleagues at CNN Business Rob McLean and Michelle Toh. Zoom estimates the contact center market to be worth around $ 24 billion. Billionaire CEO and founder Eric Yuan described the addition of Five9 as a natural fit. “Businesses communicate with their customers primarily through the contact center, and we believe this acquisition creates a premier customer engagement platform that will help redefine the way businesses of all sizes connect with their customers.” , he said in a statement. Blank checks can also be bounced Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman was forced to admit defeat in his attempt to craft a complex Spac deal or blank check for buy 10% of Universal Music Group for about $ 4 billion. Which gives: Shares of its special acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, had fallen 18% since the deal was announced with UMG owner Vivendi in June, and the transaction had also faced opposition from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ackman said in a statement Monday. Pershing Square PSHZF Ackman’s hedge fund,, will now intervene and take a stake of between 5 and 10% in UMG, in agreement with Vivendi, with a view to the spin-off of UMG on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in September. What it means: Despite UMG’s impressive music collection, it’s home to stars like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Investors were put off by the complexity of the deal, a reminder that Spacs are not a one-sided bet. “While we believe our shareholders recognize UMG’s extraordinary attributes, including its attractive growth characteristics, business quality and superb management team, we underestimated the reaction some of our shareholders would have to the complexity and to the structure of the transaction, ”Ackman said. Ackman’s Spac, meanwhile, has 18 months to identify and complete a new transaction, unless an extension is granted by shareholders. Some good news: For Spac fans, there was better news coming out of Italy on Monday. Luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna goes public through an agreement with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp, a Spac chaired by former UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti. “Our special purpose acquisition company was created for transactions like this: the IPO of a well-run company with strong fundamentals and growth potential like Zegna,” said Ermotti. The Zegna family will retain control with an approximate 62% stake after the New York Stock Exchange-listed companies merge later this year with a market cap of $ 2.5 billion. following AutoNation A IBM IBM anddeclare earnings Also today: NAHB Housing Market Index for July, an important indicator of the health of the single-family housing market in the United States Philip morris PM UBS UBS Chipotle GCM Netflix NFLX Coming tomorrow: Jeff Bezos goes to space;and United Airlines announce their profits

