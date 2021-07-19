Walmart told to pay woman with Down’s syndrome $ 125 million for wrongful dismissal | Walmart

A jury in a federal court in Wisconsin has ordered Walmart to pay $ 125 million in punitive damages to a former employee with Down syndrome in a disability discrimination lawsuit, have said. American employment officials.

Marlo Spaeth, who started working as a sales associate in 1999, was fired by the retail giant in 2015 for what they called excessive absenteeism after repeatedly asking Walmart to bring her back to normal working hours.

Spaeth, who regularly received positive performance reviews, originally worked from noon to 4 p.m. But after Walmart implemented a computerized scheduling system in November 2014, she had to work from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The new schedule caused problems for Spaeth due to her disability and she struggled to keep up with the new routine. Due to Spaeth’s need for a rigid schedule, his trial mentionned, if she didn’t have dinner at the same time every night, she would get sick.

According to his lawyers, Spaeth has requested that his start and end times be adjusted to his original schedule. Despite her pleas, Walmart fired her in July 2015 for excessive absenteeism.

Although Spaeth’s termination letter indicated that she could be rehired, Walmart refused to do so when requested. The jury found that Walmart refused the request because of his disability or because of their need to accommodate his disability, according to the Commission for Equal Opportunities in Employment.

The jury admitted here, and were apparently quite offended, that Ms Spaeth lost her job due to unnecessary and illegal inflexibility on the part of Walmart, mentionned Gregory Gochanour, regional lawyer for the EEOC in Chicago.

In addition to the $ 125 million in punitive damages, the jury awarded Spaeth $ 150,000 in compensatory damages for emotional pain and mental anguish. Walmart said the verdict would be reduced to $ 300,000, which under federal law is the statutory maximum for punitive and compensatory damages.

Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove mentionned the company was considering its legal options as the EEOC’s demands were unreasonable.

We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and regularly host thousands of associates each year, said Hargrove.

We often adjust Associate schedules to meet our clients’ expectations and although Ms. Spaeth’s schedule was adjusted, it remained within the time frames that she indicated she was available.