Ericsson receives reduced market share from China Mobile

Following a review of bids in CP for the 700 MHz radio cycle of 5G network development in China, Ericsson was awarded a 2% market share.

In line with previous market forecasts for investors, this is significantly lower than the company’s previously attributed market share in the 2.6 GHz CP2 (11%).

China Mobile is the first operator to be awarded in the latest round of CPs for 5G radio. Given the context and based on the tendering rules, if Ericsson were awarded contracts with China Unicom and China Telecom, we believe it would be in a range similar to that of China Mobile.

As previously reported by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) more recently in its second quarter 2021 financial report and in its 2020 annual report, the risk of attribution of lower market shares follows the decision of the Postal Authority and telecommunications (PTS) to exclude products from Chinese suppliers. of the 5G auction in Sweden.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson blog here.

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Contact person

Peter Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 705 75 29 06

E-mail: [email protected]

Investors

[email protected]

(+46 10 719 00 00)

Media

Peter Olofsson, Head of External Relations, Business and Technology

Telephone: +46 702 67 34 45

E-mail: [email protected]

Business communication

Telephone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: [email protected]

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communication service providers to take full advantage of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans networks, digital services, managed services and emerging businesses and is designed to help our clients go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s investments in innovation have brought the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. Ericsson shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements reflecting the current views of management regarding market growth, future market conditions, future events, financial condition, and expected operational and financial performance, including the following:

– Our objectives, strategies, planning assumptions and operational or financial performance expectations

– Industry trends, future characteristics and development of the markets in which we operate

– Our future liquidity, capital resources, capital expenditures, cost savings and profitability

– The expected demand for our existing and new products and services as well as plans to launch new products and services, including research and development expenses

– The ability to realize future plans and realize the potential for future growth

– The expected operational or financial performance of strategic cooperation activities and joint ventures

– The time until the acquired entities and businesses are integrated and accretive to income

– Technological and industrial trends, including the regulatory and standardization environment in which we operate, competition and our customer base.

The words “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “intend”, “,” “” foresee “,” will “,” should “,” should ” “,” Predict “,” aim “,” ambition “,” seek “,” potential “,” target “,” could “,” pursue “or, in each case, their negatives or variations, and words or similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

We caution investors that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected by the information. and forward-looking statements. .

Important factors that could affect whether and to what extent any of our forward-looking statements materialize include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section in the last interim report, and in “Risk Factors”. risk ”in the 2020 Annual Report.

These forward-looking statements also represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they were made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to provide updates to these forward-looking statements and associated estimates and assumptions, after the date of this release, to reflect events or changes in circumstances or changes in expectations or the occurrence anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or stock market regulations.

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information has been submitted for publication, through the contact person indicated above, at 5:00 p.m. CEST on July 19, 2021.