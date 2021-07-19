



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Why is the FTSE 100 falling today? Is the stock market going to collapse? (Image credit: Getty Images) As of 12:55 p.m. today (July 19), the FTSE 100 index was down more than 150 points and 2%, hitting a two-month low of 6,844.11. It comes after the stock index closed at 7008.09 on Sunday, July 18, with the sharp drop that occurred this morning as people living in England woke up for Freedom Day and all legal restrictions were lifted. on coronaviruses. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more What Covid rules will change on July 19? Complete list of Scottish restrictions … Despite the optimistic overtones of the UK government’s decision to lift rules on face masks, social distancing, indoor gatherings and more, the move has been marred by skepticism and fears for the Kingdom’s overall economic stability. -United. With the impact of the pandemic and repeated lockdowns still being felt by businesses in all four of the UK’s countries, the country also recorded 50,000 new cases of Covid in a single day on Friday, July 16. The rapid rise in cases follows a statement by Health Secretary Sajid Javids that lifting the restrictions could lead to more than 100,000 new cases per day in the UK from July 19. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted yesterday to warn that Freedom Day in England should not be treated as a sign the pandemic is over, saying: cases in [Scotland] are declining, but remain too high to fully relax restrictions in Scotland as they were below the border. Here’s what you need to know. What is the FTSE index? The Financial Times Stock Exchange, also known as the FTSE 100, FTSE Index or Footsie, is the UK’s leading stock market index, representing the top 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange based on their market capitalization. It includes large UK companies like Barclays Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Burberry, BP, BAE and AstraZeneca. Managed by the London Stock Exchange Group, the FTSE is widely regarded as an indicator of economic and overall market performance in the UK, with the rise or fall of stocks generally representing trends in the UK market as a whole. Why is the FTSE down today? The fall of the FTSE is a sign of resurgent fears among investors and market watchers that rising Covid-19 cases, combined with the removal of restrictions in England, could potentially hamper the UK’s progress towards the economic recovery. The drop in stock indexes came as Freedom Day raises concerns about whether we may see further lockdowns in the future as the Delta variant continues to spread and worrying variants like the Lambda variant generally remain. . The FTSE stock index has fallen alongside many other markets around the world, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) also falling as much as 500 points on Wall Street as the United States experiences a similar spike in cases of coronavirus. In Europe, the blue-chip German companies making up the DAX performance index were also trading down 2% on Monday, trading in tandem with the FTSE 100, CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx. FTSE companies like Barclays were down more than 4% as of 1:44 p.m., with other large Footsie companies like International Consolidated Airlines Ltd down 9.84 points and 5.86%, ITV Plc down 5.81% and Rolls Royce down 5.29%. Is the stock market going to collapse? As peaks and troughs are to be expected in a market still recovering from the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, this latest drop in the FTSE 100 index has rekindled concerns about a looming market crash. imminent. Despite the growing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the UK, consumer confidence in UK business and recovery has returned as the rate and pace of vaccination skyrocket across the country. This positive trend has generally fueled the hopes of market insiders for greater economic stability in the UK, but the easing of restrictions and expectations of even higher levels of daily cases for the country have heightened doubts about the possibility of avoiding further blockages in the near future. Even the most recent turn of events in British politics, which saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak forced into self-isolation after the Health Secretary received a positive coronavirus test, has sparked more great anxiety in the market. Any sudden reversal in government policy on coronavirus, such as the reimposition of lockdowns or tougher restrictions, would potentially deal a blow to the UK economy, making a stock market crash more likely. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

