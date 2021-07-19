Global markets tumble amid pessimism over surge in Covid-19 cases | Stock markets

Stock markets have fallen across the world amid growing pessimism over an increase in Covid-19 infections.

The prospect of slowing global growth caused most European markets to fall nearly 3% after falling in Asia overnight, when Indonesia reported an increase in cases and some athletes were tested positive at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, with the Games due to open on Friday.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 index of major stocks fell 2.6% to 6,824.

The German Dax fell 2.8% and the Paris Cac fell 2.9%. In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.87% early in the session to 34,040 points.

Fears that a loosening of foreclosure rules by Boris Johnson’s government could help the spread of new variants in the UK weighed heavily on the value of the pound, which lost ground against the euro and the dollar .

The British pound fell to $ 1.37, its lowest since April, and lost 0.64% against the euro at 1.15.

Travel agencies were among the biggest drops in the FTSE 100, as uncertainty over the spread of the virus fueled concerns about further crackdowns by the Johnson administration on overseas travel arrangements.

British Airways owner IAG and aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls Royce both saw their shares drop 5.5%, while in FTSE 250 easyJet fell 6.8% and tour operator Tui fell 4.4%. %.

ITV was the biggest drop, down 6%, after investors raised concerns that a slowdown in economic activity, caused by higher infection rates, could weigh on marketing budgets .

Analysts said few markets were immune to the sense of foreboding that accompanied warnings from medical professionals that the virus could still cause increased hospitalizations and harm young people, despite higher vaccination rates .

Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at stock broker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: With some scientists warning infections could reach 200,000 per day by September, now there is a feeling the UK may be considering a new fall lock.

Russ Mold, chief investment officer at stock broker AJ Bell, said: Covid is spreading rapidly again and airlines, restaurants and leisure businesses might not get the strong summer trade they have long hoped for .

The big concern in the market is whether we are going to see a slowdown in the global economic recovery, and that could be the dominant force that will lead to a bad period for stocks in the weeks to come, he said.

Many investors withdrew their money from stocks and sought safe haven assets such as government bonds, pushing some effective interest rate yields on a bond to levels not seen since February.

The 10-year US Treasury yield hit a five-month low of 1.26% and the German 10-year yield fell to minus 0.37%, the lowest since early March.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, fell 4% to $ 70.63 ($ 52.21) a barrel amid concerns over the likely trajectory of global economic growth following earlier falls caused by Opec , the cartel of oil-producing countries, and its allies having reached an agreement to increase production to counter rising prices.

Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system

There was a ripple effect on oil majors like BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total, which suffered price declines between 3% and 3.8%.

Lavanya Venkateswaran, analyst at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, said the 10-member Asean economic bloc covering Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines was on the brink of a resurgence of the virus after recent localized outbreaks.

The more transferable Delta variant delays the recovery of ASEAN economies and pushes them further into the doldrums, she said.

Joshua Mahony, Senior Market Analyst at IG in London, said the rise in UK infections was a setback for travel agencies and hotel companies as their shares were downgraded.

Although the restrictions have been relaxed, the fact that Covid is so prevalent in the country engenders the kind of caution that could inhibit the exact economic activity encouraged by the government, he said.