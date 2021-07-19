PowerSchool announces the launch of its initial public offering | National company





FOLSOM, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 19, 2021– PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the K-12 education market in North America, today announced that it plans to begin the roadshow of its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Class A common stock in accordance with a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). PowerSchool is offering to the public 39,473,685 Class A common shares. In addition, PowerSchool intends to grant the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,921,052 additional shares of its Class A common shares. The IPO price is expected to be between $ 18 and $ 20 per share. PowerSchool has applied to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PWSC. PowerSchool intends to use the net proceeds received from the IPO to repay outstanding debt, pay expenses incurred in connection with the offering and other related organizational transactions and for general corporate purposes. ‘business. As part of this offer, PowerSchool will donate $ 1 million to philanthropic initiatives benefiting K-12 educators. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are acting as primary book managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Jefferies, Macquarie Capital and RBC Capital Markets act as joint bookkeepers. Baird, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, William Blair, AmeriVet Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Stern, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Guzman & Company act as co-managers. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471 -2526, fax: 212-902-9316 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: 888-603-5847 or by emailing [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About PowerSchool: PowerSchool is the leading provider of cloud-based K-12 education software in North America. Its mission is to fuel the educational ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students achieve their full potential, in their own way. PowerSchool, connects students, teachers, administrators and parents, with the common goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts effectively manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, enrollment, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and reviews all in one. unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students worldwide and over 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005382/en/ CONTACT: For more information: Media Relations: [email protected] Investor Relations: [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRIMARY / SECONDARY EDUCATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY INTERNET TRAINING SOURCE: PowerSchool Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/19/2021 7:45 a.m. / DISC: 07/19/2021 7:45 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005382/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joplinglobe.com/region/national_business/powerschool-announces-launch-of-initial-public-offering/article_d4222179-9a1f-53e1-a476-e5c916ecd05a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos