CIBC and CIBC Asset Management Launch New Line of Sustainable ETFs on NEO Exchange | Business





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 19, 2021– NEO is proud to welcome CIBC Asset Management (CIBC AM), the asset management arm of CIBC, for their very first listing on the NEO Exchange with the launch of six sustainable actively managed ETFs. CIBC has now become the 20th ETF manager to be listed on NEO. Seeking to align with the investing values ​​of socially responsible investors, the six ETFs launched by CIBC are: ETF Series of CIBC Canadian Core More Sustainable Bond Fund ( CSCP )

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund ETF Series ( CSCE )

CIBC Global Sustainable Equity Fund ETF Series ( CSGE )

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution ETF Series ( CSCB )

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution ETF Series ( CSBA )

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution ETF Series ( CSBG ) Using CIBC’s proprietary environmental, social and governance analysis as well as data from Sustainalytics, the robust ETF lineup is designed to offer a lower carbon footprint and more energy sector exposure. lower than the major market indices, and uses a positive selection for companies involved in the field of renewable energy. and green bonds. We are excited to partner with NEO as we launch the ETF series of our sustainable investing solutions, which builds on CIBC Asset Management’s strong history of responsible investing practices and our established ESG framework. , the best in its category, said David Scandiffio, President and CEO of CIBC Asset Management. David Stephenson, Chief ETF Strategy at CIBC Asset Management, shared his own feelings about the ETF’s launch: Launching innovative solutions requires a partnership with innovators. We chose NEO because of their track record of innovating in their ETF closing price methodology as well as their advocacy to make better market data accessible to investors. NEO has been a strong advocate for the advancement of the ETF industry as a whole and they have the ideas and resources to help develop our ETF lineup. All factors considered, NEO was a clear choice for this launch. We are honored that CIBC and CIBC Asset Management have chosen NEO Exchange as the preferred listing partner for this line of ETFs. This is a strong validation of the expertise and innovation that NEO brings to the market, added Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. As one of the largest asset managers in Canada, CIBC AM offers a diverse line of actively managed investment products, and these 6 new sustainable ETFs, all based on expert research and investment practices. socially responsible investment, align well with the core values ​​of NEOs. We look forward to providing CIBC and CIBC AM with exceptional service and support in the years to come. Investors can trade in units of CIBC Asset Management six sustainable ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service brokers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. The NEO exchange is home to over 150 ETF and corporate listings, and consistently facilitates about 20% of all volume traded on Canadian ETFs. About the NEO scholarship The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO prioritizes investors and offers trading access to all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook About CIBC CIBC is a leading financial institution in North America with 10 million personal, corporate, public sector and institutional clients. In Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its network leading digital banking and its locations across Canada, the United States and around the world. Contact CIBC: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter About CIBC Asset Management (CIBC AM) CIBC AM, the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, offers a range of high quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CIBC AM’s offerings include: a comprehensive mutual fund platform, strategic portfolio management solutions, discretionary investment management services for high net worth individuals and institutional portfolio management. CIBC AM is one of the largest asset management companies in Canada, with more than $ 162 billion in assets under administration as of May 2021. Connect with CIBC AM: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005133/en/ CONTACT: Aimée Morita [email protected] KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE ENERGY ENVIRONMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER ENERGY SOURCE: NEO Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/19/2021 08: 00 / DISC: 07/19/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005133/en

